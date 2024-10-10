Alireza Firouzja: Happy to participate in Global Chess League 2024, despite last-moment decision

Alireza Firouzja had followed the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League from home. And he loved it.

In Season 2 of the league, he has been one of the stars, posting wins consistently on the Icon board for Triveni Continental Kings. After drawing his first game against Anish Giri, the 21-year-old Iran-born Frenchman went on to win the next five games in a row.

He is enjoying the experience in the tournament. “I am happy I could come here, though it was quite a last-moment thing,” Firouzja told Sportstar. “Everything has gone on well. I remember watching Season 1 from home, and I thought it was pretty cool.”

He likes the fact that the tournament is taking place in London. “We don’t have a lot of top tournaments,” he says. “So this tournament is good for chess in England.”

One of his rivals, Magnus Carlsen, wasn’t pleased when he lost on time – from a winning position – to him because this tournament is being played without the increment (of time the players get for the moves they make). “I like this rule, though the players sometimes may suffer,” he smiles.

The man Carlsen has picked as the biggest talent from the young generation wants to be the first ever Word No. 1 after the Norwegian. “My biggest goal is to become the World No. 1, rather than winning the World Championship,” says the World No. 7. “You need some luck to win the World title, as the Candidates cycle is only every two years.”

Firouzja had taken some time off from chess to study fashion design, but his focus is on chess now. As a designer, which team’s jersey at the Global Chess League does he think is the best?

“I like Alpine SG Pipers’ shirts,” he smiles. “They have a cool green colour. Ours is not bad, either.”

(The correspondent is in London at the invitation of Tech Mahindra)