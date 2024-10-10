MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Alireza Firouzja: Happy to participate in Global Chess League 2024, despite last-moment decision

After drawing his first game against Anish Giri, Alireza Firouzja went on to win the next five games in a row in the Global Chess League.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 20:40 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Firouzja had taken some time off from chess to study fashion design, but his focus is on chess now.
Firouzja had taken some time off from chess to study fashion design, but his focus is on chess now. | Photo Credit: FIDE
infoIcon

Firouzja had taken some time off from chess to study fashion design, but his focus is on chess now. | Photo Credit: FIDE

Alireza Firouzja had followed the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League from home. And he loved it.

In Season 2 of the league, he has been one of the stars, posting wins consistently on the Icon board for Triveni Continental Kings. After drawing his first game against Anish Giri, the 21-year-old Iran-born Frenchman went on to win the next five games in a row.

He is enjoying the experience in the tournament. “I am happy I could come here, though it was quite a last-moment thing,” Firouzja told Sportstar. “Everything has gone on well. I remember watching Season 1 from home, and I thought it was pretty cool.”

READ |

He likes the fact that the tournament is taking place in London. “We don’t have a lot of top tournaments,” he says. “So this tournament is good for chess in England.”

One of his rivals, Magnus Carlsen, wasn’t pleased when he lost on time – from a winning position – to him because this tournament is being played without the increment (of time the players get for the moves they make). “I like this rule, though the players sometimes may suffer,” he smiles.

The man Carlsen has picked as the biggest talent from the young generation wants to be the first ever Word No. 1 after the Norwegian. “My biggest goal is to become the World No. 1, rather than winning the World Championship,” says the World No. 7. “You need some luck to win the World title, as the Candidates cycle is only every two years.”

Firouzja had taken some time off from chess to study fashion design, but his focus is on chess now. As a designer, which team’s jersey at the Global Chess League does he think is the best?

“I like Alpine SG Pipers’ shirts,” he smiles. “They have a cool green colour. Ours is not bad, either.”

(The correspondent is in London at the invitation of Tech Mahindra)

Related Topics

Alireza Firouzja /

SG Alpine Warriors /

Triveni Continental Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, October 10: Ajith sets news marks at National weightlifting championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. Alireza Firouzja: Happy to participate in Global Chess League 2024, despite last-moment decision
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: BAN 75/4 (14.3); Fletcher strikes after Ramharack takes three
    Team Sportstar
  4. Juventus readmitted to ECA after failed Super League revolt
    AFP
  5. Remembering Ratan Tata‘s cricket connection
    Raju Kulkarni
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Alireza Firouzja: Happy to participate in Global Chess League 2024, despite last-moment decision
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Global Chess League: Mumba Masters defeats leader Alaskan Knights as Vachier-Lagrave beats Anish Giri
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Global Chess League: ‘India has all probability of producing youngest GM,’ says D Harika
    PTI
  4. Meet Shreyas Royal, the boy who helped his family avoid deportation with his chess and is now UK’s youngest ever GM
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Global Chess League 2024: Anish Giri beats Viswanathan Anand; Alaskan Knights consolidates top position
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, October 10: Ajith sets news marks at National weightlifting championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. Alireza Firouzja: Happy to participate in Global Chess League 2024, despite last-moment decision
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: BAN 75/4 (14.3); Fletcher strikes after Ramharack takes three
    Team Sportstar
  4. Juventus readmitted to ECA after failed Super League revolt
    AFP
  5. Remembering Ratan Tata‘s cricket connection
    Raju Kulkarni
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment