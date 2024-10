Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI wins toss and opts to bowl vs BAN; Playing XIs

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of Thursday’s Group B game of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 between Bangladesh and West Indies in Sharjah.

West Indies will look to strengthen its hopes for semifinals as it meets Bangladesh in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group B encounter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

While Bangladesh lost to England by 21 runs in its last match, West Indies defeated Scotland

Toss - West Indies

West Indies has won the toss and opts to bowl.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh - Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Taj Nehar, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter

West Indies - Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack