Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker felicitated by alma mater Lady Shri Ram College

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker was felicitated by her alma mater, Lady Shri Ram College, in an impressive function at the college auditorium that was packed to the brim by the students on Wednesday.

The college also made it a point to felicitate two other Olympians, Maheshwari Chauhan and Rhythm Sangwan.

Maheshwari who had missed a medal by a whisker in the Paris Olympics, in mixed skeet with Anantjeet Singh Naruka, came straight from training at the Dr. Karni Singh Range. However, world record holder Rhythm Sangwan had to be represented by her parents, as she was occupied with training for the World Cup Finals scheduled in the Capital in a few days.

“In the last five years, so many girls have made us proud. You three Olympians have done so much for the country. You are the role models.

Do it life long. Share the knowledge. When I saw Manu, I noticed how she keeps a calm mind. It is a great quality. A calm mind is essential for us to be successful in everything we do,” said the Chairman of the college, Arun Bharat Ram.

The Principal, Prof. Suman Sharma gave a glimpse of the history of the institution, by running numerous slides, capturing the essence of its significance in shaping minds for a vibrant society.

Manu fondly recalled her college days, thanking everyone for the great support. She closed her speech by saying, “LSR students are known to be feminists and strong-headed. We are!”

Coach Jaspal Rana commended the college for dong a great job in shaping the students, and made a friendly admonishment of Manu for arriving 10 minutes late for the function.

“Never do it again. If you value time, time will value you,”, said Jaspal, much to the cheering of the students. Manu was prompt to apologise to everyone for being late.

Maheshwari was eloquent in her speech, praising the institution for inculcating values, and joined Manu in appreciating the Physical Education Director, Associate Professor Dr. Meenakshi Pahuja, for her splendid support for the sports students.

On her part, Meenakshi recalled the strong bonding that Manu, Rhythm and Maheshwari had with the college.