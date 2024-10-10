World number two Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters in straight sets by 33rd-ranked Tomas Machac, losing 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 on Thursday.
The Czech edged out the four-time Grand Slam champion in a closely fought first-set tiebreak after neither player was able to break their opponent’s serve.
Spain’s Alcaraz appeared to be struggling at the beginning of the second set but broke in the sixth game to level.
However, Machac powered back and broke Alcaraz again in the 11th game to claim the shock victory.
“Against him, I have no other options, I have to play this well to beat him,” 23-year-old Machac said.
He will now face world number one Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.
Latest on Sportstar
- Minute’s silence to be observed in memory of Baldock ahead of Nations League match between England and Greece
- Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST; WI takes on BAN in a must-win Group B clash
- Shanghai Masters 2024: Machac knocks out Alcaraz, sets up semfinal against Sinner
- The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam
- IOA president PT Usha accuses AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey of issuing ‘unauthorised agenda’ for Special General Meeting
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE