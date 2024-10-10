MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shanghai Masters 2024: Machac knocks out Alcaraz, sets up semfinal against Sinner

The Czech edged out the four-time Grand Slam champion in a closely fought first-set tiebreak after neither player was able to break their opponent’s serve.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 18:35 IST , Shanghai - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in action during his Shanghai Masters 2024 quarterfinal match against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.
Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in action during his Shanghai Masters 2024 quarterfinal match against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in action during his Shanghai Masters 2024 quarterfinal match against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World number two Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters in straight sets by 33rd-ranked Tomas Machac, losing 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 on Thursday.

The Czech edged out the four-time Grand Slam champion in a closely fought first-set tiebreak after neither player was able to break their opponent’s serve.

Spain’s Alcaraz appeared to be struggling at the beginning of the second set but broke in the sixth game to level.

However, Machac powered back and broke Alcaraz again in the 11th game to claim the shock victory.

“Against him, I have no other options, I have to play this well to beat him,” 23-year-old Machac said.

He will now face world number one Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

Related Topics

Tomas Machac /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Shanghai Masters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Minute’s silence to be observed in memory of Baldock ahead of Nations League match between England and Greece
    Reuters
  2. Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST; WI takes on BAN in a must-win Group B clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shanghai Masters 2024: Machac knocks out Alcaraz, sets up semfinal against Sinner
    AFP
  4. The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. IOA president PT Usha accuses AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey of issuing ‘unauthorised agenda’ for Special General Meeting
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Shanghai Masters 2024: Machac knocks out Alcaraz, sets up semfinal against Sinner
    AFP
  2. Nadal retirement: Best quotes from the Spanish tennis legend
    AFP
  3. Roger Federer reacts to Rafael Nadal’s retirement announcement: ‘Hoped this day would never come!’
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Gauff building momentum, US Open finalist Pegula out
    PTI
  5. Rafael Nadal’s retirement: 10 milestones celebrating the legacy of one of tennis’ greatest players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Minute’s silence to be observed in memory of Baldock ahead of Nations League match between England and Greece
    Reuters
  2. Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST; WI takes on BAN in a must-win Group B clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shanghai Masters 2024: Machac knocks out Alcaraz, sets up semfinal against Sinner
    AFP
  4. The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. IOA president PT Usha accuses AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey of issuing ‘unauthorised agenda’ for Special General Meeting
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment