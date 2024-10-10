Premier League 2024-25: Man United’s Mazraoui undergoes heart procedure - sources

Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has undergone a corrective heart procedure after experiencing palpitations but is expected to be available to play in the next few weeks, according to team sources.

Mazraoui withdrew on Monday from the Morocco squad for two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Central African Republic on Saturday and Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has started all seven of United’s Premier League games this season and nine of the 10 matches he has been available for after arriving from Bayern Munich in August.

He came off at halftime in United’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday.

United has a number of defenders currently absent with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia sidelined with injuries.