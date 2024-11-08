 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sanju Samson scores century vs South Africa, breaks Suryakumar Yadav’s record for fastest ton against Proteas in T20Is

Sanju Samson scored a 47-ball century to become the fastest centurion for India against South Africa, in the first T20 match, in Durban, South Africa on Friday.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 21:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sanju Samson in action against South Africa.
India’s Sanju Samson in action against South Africa. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Sanju Samson in action against South Africa. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sanju Samson scored a 47-ball century to become the fastest centurion for India against South Africa, in the first T20 match, at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on Friday.

The 29-year-old struck nine sixes and seven fours in his blitzkrieg of an innings to get to the 100-run mark in six fewer balls than Suryakumar Yadav.

He also became the first Indian to score consecutive centuries in T20 internationals.

Opening with Abhishek Sharma, Sanju continued to look in good touch despite Abhishek falling for seven and built vital partnerships with Suryakumar and Tilak Verma, helping India over 160 runs in 15 overs.

However, after his century, he lost is composure for a bit and gave a catch to Tristan Stubbs off Nqabayomzi Peter.

Fastest Indians to score a century against South Africa in T20Is:

Name Balls Venue Date
Sanju Samson 47 Durban 08/11/2024
Suryakumar Yadav 55 Johannesburg 08/11/2024
Suresh Raina 59 Saint Lucia 02/05/2010

Overall, Sanju’s century was the sixth-fastest by an Indian in T20 internationals, with one his own knocks in the top-five. Rohit Sharma remains the quickest centurion for India, scoring it in 35 balls against Sri Lanka.

Fastest Indians to score a century in T20Is:

Name Balls Opponent Venue Date
Rohit Sharma 35 Sri Lanka Indore 22/12/2017
Sanju Samson 40 Bangladesh Hyderabad 12/10/2024
Suryakumar Yadav 45 Sri Lanka Rajkot 07/01/2023
KL Rahul 46 West Indies Lauderhill 27/08/2016
Abhishek Sharma 46 Zimbabwe Harare 07/07/2024
Sanju Samson 47 South Africa Durban 08/11/2024

Related Topics

Sanju Samson /

Suryakumar Yadav /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: RIY 0-0 NAS; Match kicks off; Ronaldo starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sanju Samson scores century vs South Africa, breaks Suryakumar Yadav’s record for fastest ton against Proteas in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Jaipur Conclave: Cricket, polo, preparations for LA 2028 Olympics in focus in Rajasthan event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Reluctant spinner at first, Birla relishing dream start to debut season in Ranji Trophy 2024-25
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal looks to ride on AFC Challenge League form to beat rival Mohammedan Sporting
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Sanju Samson scores century vs South Africa, breaks Suryakumar Yadav’s record for fastest ton against Proteas in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  2. England cricket great Ian Botham hails Merv Hughes for Aussie crocodile rescue
    AFP
  3. ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024 to be played in UAE from November 29, India to open campaign against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka prepares for rain-soaked T20 showdown with New Zealand
    AFP
  5. AFG vs BAN, 1st ODI: Nabi’s 84 and Ghazanfar’s six-wicket haul help Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 92 runs
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: RIY 0-0 NAS; Match kicks off; Ronaldo starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sanju Samson scores century vs South Africa, breaks Suryakumar Yadav’s record for fastest ton against Proteas in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Jaipur Conclave: Cricket, polo, preparations for LA 2028 Olympics in focus in Rajasthan event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Reluctant spinner at first, Birla relishing dream start to debut season in Ranji Trophy 2024-25
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal looks to ride on AFC Challenge League form to beat rival Mohammedan Sporting
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment