Sanju Samson scores century vs South Africa, breaks Suryakumar Yadav’s record for fastest ton against Proteas in T20Is

Sanju Samson scored a 47-ball century to become the fastest centurion for India against South Africa, in the first T20 match, at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on Friday.
The 29-year-old struck nine sixes and seven fours in his blitzkrieg of an innings to get to the 100-run mark in six fewer balls than Suryakumar Yadav.
He also became the first Indian to score consecutive centuries in T20 internationals.
Opening with Abhishek Sharma, Sanju continued to look in good touch despite Abhishek falling for seven and built vital partnerships with Suryakumar and Tilak Verma, helping India over 160 runs in 15 overs.
However, after his century, he lost is composure for a bit and gave a catch to Tristan Stubbs off Nqabayomzi Peter.
Fastest Indians to score a century against South Africa in T20Is:
|Name
|Balls
|Venue
|Date
|Sanju Samson
|47
|Durban
|08/11/2024
|Suryakumar Yadav
|55
|Johannesburg
|08/11/2024
|Suresh Raina
|59
|Saint Lucia
|02/05/2010
Overall, Sanju’s century was the sixth-fastest by an Indian in T20 internationals, with one his own knocks in the top-five. Rohit Sharma remains the quickest centurion for India, scoring it in 35 balls against Sri Lanka.
Fastest Indians to score a century in T20Is:
|Name
|Balls
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|Rohit Sharma
|35
|Sri Lanka
|Indore
|22/12/2017
|Sanju Samson
|40
|Bangladesh
|Hyderabad
|12/10/2024
|Suryakumar Yadav
|45
|Sri Lanka
|Rajkot
|07/01/2023
|KL Rahul
|46
|West Indies
|Lauderhill
|27/08/2016
|Abhishek Sharma
|46
|Zimbabwe
|Harare
|07/07/2024
|Sanju Samson
|47
|South Africa
|Durban
|08/11/2024
