Sanju Samson scores century vs South Africa, breaks Suryakumar Yadav’s record for fastest ton against Proteas in T20Is

Sanju Samson scored a 47-ball century to become the fastest centurion for India against South Africa, in the first T20 match, at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on Friday.

The 29-year-old struck nine sixes and seven fours in his blitzkrieg of an innings to get to the 100-run mark in six fewer balls than Suryakumar Yadav.

He also became the first Indian to score consecutive centuries in T20 internationals.

Consecutive T20I centuries for Sanju Samson and he becomes the 1st Indian player to achieve this feat🔥🔥🔥



Also, consecutive tons for Samson against SA as he also scored a century (108) in the final ODI of the 3-match series in Paarl in December last year#SAvsIND 1st T20I… pic.twitter.com/GLARtngm4A — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) November 8, 2024

Opening with Abhishek Sharma, Sanju continued to look in good touch despite Abhishek falling for seven and built vital partnerships with Suryakumar and Tilak Verma, helping India over 160 runs in 15 overs.

However, after his century, he lost is composure for a bit and gave a catch to Tristan Stubbs off Nqabayomzi Peter.

Fastest Indians to score a century against South Africa in T20Is:

Name Balls Venue Date Sanju Samson 47 Durban 08/11/2024 Suryakumar Yadav 55 Johannesburg 08/11/2024 Suresh Raina 59 Saint Lucia 02/05/2010

Overall, Sanju’s century was the sixth-fastest by an Indian in T20 internationals, with one his own knocks in the top-five. Rohit Sharma remains the quickest centurion for India, scoring it in 35 balls against Sri Lanka.

Fastest Indians to score a century in T20Is: