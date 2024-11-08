ISL 2024-25: East Bengal looks to ride on AFC Challenge League form to beat rival Mohammedan Sporting

East Bengal FC will be looking to draw confidence from its successful stint in the group stage of the AFC Challenge League when it resumes its domestic campaign against old rival Mohammedan Sporting SC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 11 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

East Bengal, which made it to the quarterfinals of the AFC tournament, has drawn a blank in the ISL so far, losing all six games.

It will be looking to redeem its status in the league under its new Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon, who was in charge during most of the games in the Challenge league. The team remained unbeaten in the tournament, picking up seven points off three games, the last of which came against the strong Lebanese Club Nejmeh SC.

Bruzon, who replaced compatriot Carles Cuadrat, was on the sidelines immediately after arriving in the city. Bruzon’s presence could not influence his team much as East Bengal lost the season’s first derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant (2-0).

As it meets the other city-rival, ISL debutant Mohammedan Sporting, there will be huge expectations from fans about the team making a turnaround. The Red-and-Gold brigade is lying at the bottom of the table with a zero to its name and a win is necessary to fuel its resolve to do well in the tournament.

“Both teams will look to get up the table tomorrow. Then there is the prestige of playing a derby which will be the 248th meeting between the two sides. This is an ISL game, not a local competition and both of us are in a delicate situation,” Bruzon said on the eve of the match.

“The most important thing is to find the balance in the team when we lose the ball. We are getting penalized in every game during our defensive transitions. We need to occupy the spaces well, both in attack and defence. This is the right energy, “Bruzon tried to analyse his team’s performance so far.

For Mohammedan Sporting, its start in the ISL was encouraging as it picked up four points in its first three matches, including its first win of the tournament (against Chennaiyin FC).

The team slipped thereafter, losing the next three matches. Reappearing after a break of two weeks, Mohammedan Sporting will be hoping to regroup and regain its winning rhythm.

“We have conceded many goals in the last few games but it is not always about defence. Sometimes, it is also because of individual mistakes. The essential thing is about being together as a team – all the 11 players pressing high collectively,” Mohammedan Sporting’s Russian gaffer Andrey Chernyshov said, stressing on the necessity of putting up a collective effort.

The team conceded nine goals in its last three losses while scored only once.