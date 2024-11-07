 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

After Mizoram FA, Meghalaya state association bans two footballers because of match-fixing charges

The Mizoram FA had banned 25 players, three officials and three clubs from football-related activities for varying periods ranging from one year to life for their illegal activities in the sport.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 19:08 IST , Shillong - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Logo of the Meghalaya Football Association.
Logo of the Meghalaya Football Association. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Logo of the Meghalaya Football Association. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) has barred two footballers from Mizoram currently playing for city-based football club Nongkiew Irat FC in the ongoing Shillong Premier League for their alleged involvement in match fixing in their state, officials said.

Flavius Lalruakima and C Vanlalhriata were among 25 players currently facing ban from the Mizoram Football Association for their illegal activities in the sport, they said.

“Meghalaya Football Association has today decided that it will stand by its sister association and debar the same players from football in Meghalaya,” the MFA said in a statement.

READ MORE | Mizoram Football Association bans three clubs, 25 players for match-fixing

“We are mindful of how harmful match fixing is to the sport. We have decided to respect the Mizoram FA’s decision and ensure that none of the sanctioned players can play in any league of a district association affiliated to Meghalaya Football Associations,” it added.

The Mizoram FA had banned 25 players, three officials and three clubs from football-related activities for varying periods ranging from one year to life for their illegal activities in the sport.

The decision was made after an investigation by the law enforcement agencies in that state discovered cases of corruption in the form of match manipulation affecting the reputation of football.

Seven of the 25 footballers played in Meghalaya League last season, the officials said.

Meghalaya Football Association said it wanted to send a “strong message” to players not to indulge in such illegal activities.

Related Topics

Meghalaya /

Mizoram

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Korou Singh starts for KBFC, Noah on the bench
    Team Sportstar
  2. After Mizoram FA, Meghalaya state association bans two footballers because of match-fixing charges
    PTI
  3. Mbappe out of French National team again as Deschamps names squad for next two UEFA Nations League matches
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Struggling Dabang Delhi K.C. faces Bengal Warriorz, eyes on Ashu vs Maninder battle
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 7: Kiran George through to Korea Masters quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. After Mizoram FA, Meghalaya state association bans two footballers because of match-fixing charges
    PTI
  2. ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC hopes to revive winning streak at home against NorthEast United FC
    PTI
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Korou Singh starts for KBFC, Noah on the bench
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa beats Punjab FC 2-1 to climb to third spot in standings
    PTI
  5. Indian football legend Syed Nayeemuddin distraught after losing 1970 Asiad bronze medal
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Korou Singh starts for KBFC, Noah on the bench
    Team Sportstar
  2. After Mizoram FA, Meghalaya state association bans two footballers because of match-fixing charges
    PTI
  3. Mbappe out of French National team again as Deschamps names squad for next two UEFA Nations League matches
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Struggling Dabang Delhi K.C. faces Bengal Warriorz, eyes on Ashu vs Maninder battle
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 7: Kiran George through to Korea Masters quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment