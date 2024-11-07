After Mizoram FA, Meghalaya state association bans two footballers because of match-fixing charges

Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) has barred two footballers from Mizoram currently playing for city-based football club Nongkiew Irat FC in the ongoing Shillong Premier League for their alleged involvement in match fixing in their state, officials said.

Flavius Lalruakima and C Vanlalhriata were among 25 players currently facing ban from the Mizoram Football Association for their illegal activities in the sport, they said.

“Meghalaya Football Association has today decided that it will stand by its sister association and debar the same players from football in Meghalaya,” the MFA said in a statement.

“We are mindful of how harmful match fixing is to the sport. We have decided to respect the Mizoram FA’s decision and ensure that none of the sanctioned players can play in any league of a district association affiliated to Meghalaya Football Associations,” it added.

The Mizoram FA had banned 25 players, three officials and three clubs from football-related activities for varying periods ranging from one year to life for their illegal activities in the sport.

The decision was made after an investigation by the law enforcement agencies in that state discovered cases of corruption in the form of match manipulation affecting the reputation of football.

Seven of the 25 footballers played in Meghalaya League last season, the officials said.

Meghalaya Football Association said it wanted to send a “strong message” to players not to indulge in such illegal activities.