MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mizoram Football Association bans three clubs, 25 players for match-fixing

Sihphir Venghlun FC, FC Bethlehem and Ramhlun Athletic FC are the three teams that were handed the ban, preventing them from getting involved in any football related activities for three years.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 22:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative image: Out of the 25 players, Lalnunzama of Chanmari FC and Lironthung Lotha of FC Bethlehem received lifetime bans
Representative image: Out of the 25 players, Lalnunzama of Chanmari FC and Lironthung Lotha of FC Bethlehem received lifetime bans | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative image: Out of the 25 players, Lalnunzama of Chanmari FC and Lironthung Lotha of FC Bethlehem received lifetime bans | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Mizoram Football Association (MFA) on Monday, banned three clubs, three officials and 25 players after an investigation into match-fixing during the Mizoram Premier League season 11

Sihphir Venghlun FC, FC Bethlehem and Ramhlun Athletic FC are the three teams that were handed the ban, preventing them from getting involved in any football related activities for three years.

In a statement MFA said, “Through diligent investigation including support and cooperation from local law enforcement agencies, the MFA has uncovered cases of corruption in the form of match manipulation in the recently concluded Mizoram Premier League-11.”

“These activities, involving a few miscreants however represent a severe breach of our values, undermine the integrity of the sport, and disrespect the fans who passionately support Mizoram football,” it added.

ALSO READ | ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC returns to winning ways with dominant 5-1 victory against Jamshedpur

Out of the 25 players, Lalnunzama of Chanmari FC and Lironthung Lotha of FC Bethlehem received lifetime bans. Sihphir Venghlun has 14 players banned while Ramhlun has 4 and Bethlehem has two more players banned apart from Lotha.

Additionally, three players from Chawnpui FC were handed one year bans.

“We also assure stakeholders that Clubs found to be complicit in these activities will face sanctions affecting their participation in future competitions, and players and officials implicated will be subject to suspensions and other disciplinary measures deemed appropriate by the MFA,” said in the statement.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mizoram Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennai Grand Masters 2024 guide: Preview, player list, pairing, full schedule, FIDE circuit points at stake
    Team Sportstar
  2. Guardiola best coach in the world, says Amorim before Man United move
    AFP
  3. IND vs NZ: Excited to do my own thing rather than try to replace Kane Williamson, says Will Young
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Champions League 2024-25: Slot braced to face ‘special’ Alonso in Anfield homecoming
    AFP
  5. Olympic champion Noah Lyles fails to make cut for men’s world track athlete of year
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Mizoram Football Association bans three clubs, 25 players for match-fixing
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC returns to winning ways with dominant 5-1 victory against Jamshedpur
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Late goals help Mumbai City FC overpower Kerala Blasters in six-goal thriller
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Juggernauts’ late surge falls short as NorthEast United wins 3-2 against Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC hosts ‘old friends’, hopes to return to winning ways against Chennaiyin FC
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennai Grand Masters 2024 guide: Preview, player list, pairing, full schedule, FIDE circuit points at stake
    Team Sportstar
  2. Guardiola best coach in the world, says Amorim before Man United move
    AFP
  3. IND vs NZ: Excited to do my own thing rather than try to replace Kane Williamson, says Will Young
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Champions League 2024-25: Slot braced to face ‘special’ Alonso in Anfield homecoming
    AFP
  5. Olympic champion Noah Lyles fails to make cut for men’s world track athlete of year
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment