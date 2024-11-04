The Mizoram Football Association (MFA) on Monday, banned three clubs, three officials and 25 players after an investigation into match-fixing during the Mizoram Premier League season 11

Sihphir Venghlun FC, FC Bethlehem and Ramhlun Athletic FC are the three teams that were handed the ban, preventing them from getting involved in any football related activities for three years.

In a statement MFA said, “Through diligent investigation including support and cooperation from local law enforcement agencies, the MFA has uncovered cases of corruption in the form of match manipulation in the recently concluded Mizoram Premier League-11.”

“These activities, involving a few miscreants however represent a severe breach of our values, undermine the integrity of the sport, and disrespect the fans who passionately support Mizoram football,” it added.

Out of the 25 players, Lalnunzama of Chanmari FC and Lironthung Lotha of FC Bethlehem received lifetime bans. Sihphir Venghlun has 14 players banned while Ramhlun has 4 and Bethlehem has two more players banned apart from Lotha.

Additionally, three players from Chawnpui FC were handed one year bans.

“We also assure stakeholders that Clubs found to be complicit in these activities will face sanctions affecting their participation in future competitions, and players and officials implicated will be subject to suspensions and other disciplinary measures deemed appropriate by the MFA,” said in the statement.