ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC returns to winning ways with dominant 5-1 victory against Jamshedpur

Chennaiyin FC thumped Jamshedpur FC 5-1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match on Monday.

It was a thoroughly professional performance from Chennaiyin as it dominated the match from start to finish with Irfan Yadwad, Connor Shields, Wilmar Jordan Gil, and Lukas Brambilla all registering their names on the scoresheet. Javi Hernandez scored the only goal for the host. With this win, the Marina Machans secured their third triumph of the season.

The visitor started the game strongly as it was dynamic through the flanks and bombarded the penalty area with plenty of crosses. One such cross from Vincy Barretto on the right wing was delivered in the area of uncertainty and lack of communication between Albino Gomes and Pratik Chaudhuri saw the latter toe-poke it into his own net to hand Chennaiyin the lead in the sixth minute.

CFC eventually doubled its lead courtesy of individual brilliance from Yadwad. The youngster picked up the ball near the halfway line and got the better of his markers with a sensational turn. He stormed past the defenders and completed the move by slotting the ball into the bottom right corner in the 22nd minute.

JFC was clearly out of ideas to contain the CFC frontline as the visitor added its third goal in the 24th minute. Shields played an intricate one-two with Yadwad and the youngster opened up a pocket of space for Shields to hammer home his first goal of this season with a vicious left-footed strike.

ALSO READ | ISL 2024-25 Full points table: Bengaluru FC leads standings; NorthEast United climbs to fifth

CFC continued the same aggressive momentum from the start of the second period. It showed exceptional persistence and was rewarded in the 54th minute when Yadwad pick-pocketed Pratik and played a pass towards Gil in space. With only Albino to beat, the Colombian held his nerve and slotted it home.

Hunting for more goals, Owen Coyle decided to freshen up his frontline as he brought on Daniel Chima Chukwu, Brambilla, and Gurkirat Singh.

CFC eventually found its fifth in the 71st minute when Lalrinliana Hnamte played Brambilla in space and the Brazilian midfielder came up with a sensational curling effort to catch Albino completely off-guard.

JFC pulled a goal back in the 81st minute, against the run of play when Yadwad handled the ball in the penalty area following a free-kick. The host was rewarded with a penalty and Javi Hernandez stepped and scored the consolation goal.