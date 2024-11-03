Guillermo Fernandez’s goal proved to be the difference as NorthEast United beat Odisha FC 3-2 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam on Sunday.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- ISL 2024-25 Golden Boot race: Alaeddine Ajaraie on top, Chhetri in tenth; Wilmar Jordan enters top three
- ISL 2024-25: Juggernauts’ late surge falls short as NorthEast United wins 3-2 against Odisha FC
- Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Fazel’s Bengal Warriorz vs Shadloui’s Haryana Steelers at 8 PM; Puneri Paltan faces U Mumba in Maharashtra derby later
- ISL 2024-25 Full points table: Bengaluru FC leads standings; NorthEast United climbs to fifth
- Anahat Singh clinches Costa North Coast Open PSA Challenger title
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE