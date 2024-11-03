MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, November 3: Myneni-Ramkumar pair wins doubles title at Challenger event in Seoul

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on November 3.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 13:31 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Saketh Myneni (left) and Ramkumar Ramanathan (right) won the doubles title at the Challenger event in Seoul on Sunday.
FILE PHOTO: Saketh Myneni (left) and Ramkumar Ramanathan (right) won the doubles title at the Challenger event in Seoul on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Saketh Myneni (left) and Ramkumar Ramanathan (right) won the doubles title at the Challenger event in Seoul on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

TENNIS

Myneni-Ramkumar pair wins doubles title at Challenger event in Seoul

Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan won the doubles title at the ATP 100 Challenger event in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday.

The Indian duo, who won the silver medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, defeated USA’s Vasil Kirkov and Bart Stevens of the Netherlands 6-4, 4-6, [10-3] in the final.

It is the second title this year and third overall for Myneni and Ramkumar as a pair. They had won Bengaluru Open in 2022 and the Chennai Open this season.

-Team Sportstar

GOLF

Diksha finishes tied 29th as Hull wins title

India’s Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs faced contrasting fortunes even as Charley Hull produced a superb performance at Aramco Team Series to fire a final round 66 (-6) and win by three shots on 18-under par here on Sunday.

Diksha shot her best round of the week with a 3-under 69 to jump up to tied 29th at the end of the tournament, while Pranavi (76) slipped to T-44th. Diksha had four birdies against one bogey, while Pranavi had one birdie against five bogeys.

Charley Hull who was trailing Pia Babnik by two shots before the start of play on the final day began on an excellent note at Riyadh Golf Club, birdying five of her first seven holes to go out in 31 (-5) and lead by four.

With her opponents unable to follow suit, Hull cruised to victory on the back-nine by carding three more birdies and dropping two shots to complete a three-shot victory. Behind Hull in the second place was Dane Nicole Broch Estrup (67).

Chiara Tamburlini, who missed the cut last week at Hero Women’s Indian Open, clinched the season-long standings on Saturday after finishing T-7 to increase her tally to 2,718.44 points. She becomes the first Swiss player in history to win the Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year honours.

After a sensational display Hull jumped to third in the 2024 LET Order of Merit.

-PTI

