IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ajaz’s six spins New Zealand to historic 3-0 clean sweep of India

Fifty three minutes into the post-lunch session, Washington Sundar attempted a desperate heave off Ajaz Patel, missed it and the ball – not for the first time on Sunday – thudded into the stumps. Washington remained on his knees aghast, while the New Zealand squad – the perennially well-behaved lot in world cricket – celebrated as vociferously as Kiwi cricketers could. And a boisterous Wankhede Stadium crowd had been silenced.

A close win had been snatched. The series whitewash was complete and history had been created. No team had been able to win all the Test matches in India in a series featuring three or more matches in nine decades.

Tom Latham’s New Zealand etched its name in the annals of history with an emphatic 25-run victory, while defending a tricky target of 147. Ajaz’s six for 57 – and a match haul of 11 wickets – must have been sweeter than the Perfect 10 he achieved here three years ago since this came in a winning effort.

But the win had been far from assured on a track that was turning hostile for batting until Rishabh Pant was at the crease. Soon after India wrapped up the last Kiwi wicket, 14 balls into the day’s play with Ravindra Jadeja completing his second fifer of the game, Ajaz took charge.

After Rohit Sharma mistimed a pull off Matt Henry, Shubman Gill (shouldering one that held its line and crashed into off-stump) and Virat Kohli (drawn forward to edge one to Daryl Mitchell at slip) were dismissed in the sixth over by Ajaz.

Pant came at 18 for three and the hopes of surpassing Mt. 147 on a nightmarish pitch hinged on Pant’s broad shoulders. While he started with a lofted straight-drive, the next two overs saw Yashasvi Jaiswal (missed turn to be adjudged leg before off offie Glenn Phillips) and Sarfaraz Khan (sweeping a full-toss by Ajaz straight to deep square-leg) depart. India was reeling at 29 for five.

Pant then took charge and took calculated risks, especially against Ajaz, and kept India in the hunt. With Latham employing an in-and-out field, Pant found gaps at will. He targeted the V as much as rotating strike with sweeps and nudges off the backfoot square of the wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja was then pouched smartly by a lunging Will Young at forward short-leg but with Pant on song and Washington for company, India was 92 for six at lunch.

Fourteen minutes after the resumption, Pant was controversially adjudged caught behind by the TV umpire. While he turned his bat close to the pad, Kiwis called for the DRS after the on-field decision went in Pant’s favour. The TV umpire then reversed the decision with Pant aghast at having been convinced that it was his bat – not the ball – hitting the pad that resulted in a spike.

Ashwin and Washington then took singles patiently for the next half hour. Ashwin even showcased his presence of mind, by reverse-flicking the ball after defending Phillips that was rolling onto the stumps. But Ashwin’s rush of blood – a reverse-sweep off the offie resulted in him being caught behind.

Phillips bowled Akash Deep through the gate off the next ball before Ajaz picked his sixth of the innings by bowling Washington out.