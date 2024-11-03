MagazineBuy Print

Vinoo Mankad Trophy’s top wicket-taker Mohammed Abdul Malik sets sight on Cooch Behar

Hyderabad’s emerging fast bowler Mohammed Abdul Malik aims to become a quality all-rounder like Jacques Kallis, impressing in Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 17:09 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Mohammed Abdul Malik of Hyderabad, who has taken 21 wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy cricket championship.
Mohammed Abdul Malik of Hyderabad, who has taken 21 wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy cricket championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Mohammed Abdul Malik of Hyderabad, who has taken 21 wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy cricket championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hyderabad’s search for the next big fast bowler can pause for a moment when they look at Mohammed Abdul Malik, who emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the just-concluded Vinoo Mankad Trophy with 21 wickets.

The 12th standard student of Glendale Academy, who like many started rolling his arm over with a tennis ball in the by-lanes of Mallepally in the City, is standing tall - not just by the physique of 6-foot, 3-inch but also by the sheer weight of his performances.

Mentored by Adnan Bafna and coached by former India fast bowler Sudeep Tyagi for the last two years, Malik understandably is looking far beyond.

“I am glad with my show in Vinoo Mankad. But, like my coach Sudeep Sir said, the job is half done. I need to improve upon my performances in the Cooch Behar Trophy (under-19) starting next week,” says Malik in a chat with Sportstar.

U-19 World Boxing Championships: Parthavi, Vanshika,Hemant clinch gold as Indian boxers return with 17 medals

Malik first played for Akshit CC in the HCA Leagues and now for Deccan Wanderers and is working “really hard on improving in every aspect of the art of fast bowling”.

“I am a huge fan of Dale Steyn and Pat Cummins. Love the way they challenged the conditions to get on top of the batters. I always look for the length - consistently aiming for the top of the off-stump,” Malik said.

With parents Mohd Abdul Subhan (a businessman) and mother Tara Subhan supporting his cause, Malik is in the comfort zone to focus more on cricket even while taking care of his academics with equal passion.

“The realistic target I set for myself is to become a quality all-rounder like Jacques Kallis. I am putting that extra effort into batting too, to achieve this. Well, I hope to do well in Cooch Behar and get noticed by my performances,” signed off the promising fast bowler.

