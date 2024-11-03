MagazineBuy Print

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma remains doubtful for 1st Test against Australia

With India’s 0-3 loss to New Zealand at home, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has assumed more significance with both sides vying to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 14:46 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India’s captain Rohit Sharma in action during the 3rd test Match between India and New Zealand.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma in action during the 3rd test Match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma in action during the 3rd test Match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Rohit Sharma remains doubtful for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Perth later this month due to personal reasons, with the India skipper on Sunday saying he has his “fingers crossed” on his participation.

The Indian team is set to embark on a tough five-match Test series in Australia starting November 22 in Perth.

“Not sure whether I will be going, fingers crossed,” Rohit said after India’s 25-run loss in the third Test to New Zealand here.

In case Rohit misses the Test, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side in the series opener while Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be his cover.

With India’s 0-3 loss to New Zealand at home, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has assumed more significance with both sides vying to reach the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) once again.

Rohit Sharma /

India /

Australia /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

