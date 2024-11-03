MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs PAK ODI series: New skipper Mohammad Rizwan focused on getting combinations right ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan is the defending champion of the Champions Trophy, having won the last edition in 2017. It beat archrival India in the final.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 19:54 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Mohammad Rizwan addresses a press conference in Lahore.
FILE PHOTO: Mohammad Rizwan addresses a press conference in Lahore. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mohammad Rizwan addresses a press conference in Lahore. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan’s new One-Day International skipper Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday said the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting Monday, will kick-start their preparations for the Champions Trophy back home next year.

Rizwan had replaced Babar Azam as Pakistan’s white-ball skipper, last Sunday.

“We are scheduled to play a good number of ODIs before the next year’s ICC Champions Trophy back in Pakistan,” Rizwan said in a statement released by the PCB on the eve of the first ODI.

“The forthcoming series beginning with Australia, then Zimbabwe, South Africa and the home tri-nation tournament will help us assemble a right combination going into the mega event.”

ALSO READ |AUS vs PAK Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch Pakistan tour of Australia 2024

Pakistan is the defending champion of the Champions Trophy, having won the last edition in 2017. It beat archrival India in the final.

With the recent reset, Pakistan is aiming to find its right combination ahead of the tournament.

Pakistan has handed debuts to Muhammad Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub for its series-opener as it has revealed its playing XI.

World champion Australia has also named its XI, with a new opening pair Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

AUS VS PAK PLAYING XIs - 1ST ODI
AUSTRALIA
Pat Cummins (c), Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
PAKISTAN
Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

