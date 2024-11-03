Pakistan’s new One-Day International skipper Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday said the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting Monday, will kick-start their preparations for the Champions Trophy back home next year.

Rizwan had replaced Babar Azam as Pakistan’s white-ball skipper, last Sunday.

“We are scheduled to play a good number of ODIs before the next year’s ICC Champions Trophy back in Pakistan,” Rizwan said in a statement released by the PCB on the eve of the first ODI.

“The forthcoming series beginning with Australia, then Zimbabwe, South Africa and the home tri-nation tournament will help us assemble a right combination going into the mega event.”

Pakistan is the defending champion of the Champions Trophy, having won the last edition in 2017. It beat archrival India in the final.

With the recent reset, Pakistan is aiming to find its right combination ahead of the tournament.

Pakistan has handed debuts to Muhammad Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub for its series-opener as it has revealed its playing XI.

World champion Australia has also named its XI, with a new opening pair Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk.