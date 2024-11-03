- November 03, 2024 20:4029-23
Shivam comes in goes straight to the bench.
- November 03, 2024 20:4028-23
Nitin is taken by Rahul and Co.
- November 03, 2024 20:3928-22
Ohh, Vinay is pushed out of the mat by Nitesh.
- November 03, 2024 20:3827-22
Shadloui goes to the bench after Maninder touches him.
- November 03, 2024 20:3726-22
One point for Haryana. Sushil goes to the bench.
- November 03, 2024 20:3725-21
maninder gets a touch point on Sanskar.
- November 03, 2024 20:3624-21
Shivam gets a touch point.
- November 03, 2024 20:3524-20
Sanskar on Haryana’s do-or-die raid gets a touch of Fazel.
- November 03, 2024 20:3524-19
Both teams playing to the do-or-die strategy.
Maninder on a do-or-die raid gets a touch point of Sanjay.
- November 03, 2024 20:3323-19
Vinay gets a touch on Nitesh.
Bengal challenges. They say the raid was out of bounds. Review successful.
- November 03, 2024 20:3222-19
Bonus point for Maninder.
- November 03, 2024 20:3221-19
Bengal Warriorzs takes down Shivam. SUPER TACKLE for Bengal.
- November 03, 2024 20:3119-19
Fazel comes in for a raid and goes back without troubling the score.
- November 03, 2024 20:3119-19
Vinay with the first raid of second half and the Haryana raider goes back empty handed.
- November 03, 2024 20:25Halftime | Bengal 19-19 Haryana
Scores level at halftime.
Bengal has only 3 men on the mat.
- November 03, 2024 20:2519-19
Vinay on a do-or-die raid gets a hand touch on Sushil.
- November 03, 2024 20:2419-18
Sushil gets a bonus point.
- November 03, 2024 20:2318-18
Suhsil comes in and goes back empty handed. Bengal challenges for a bonus.
Review unsuccessful.
- November 03, 2024 20:2218-18
Nitin is also taken out by Haryana’s defence. Scores level.
- November 03, 2024 20:2118-17
Shivam with a fast raid. Haryana coming back.
- November 03, 2024 20:2018-16
Mani is taken down by Haryana defence.
- November 03, 2024 20:2018-15
Sanskar comes in for a raid he’s taken down by Bengal’s chain. ALL-OUT Haryana.
What a comeback by the Warriorz.
- November 03, 2024 20:1915-14
Nitin gets another touch point, Haryana down to last man.
- November 03, 2024 20:1914-14
Haryana gets a bonus.
- November 03, 2024 20:1814-13
Nitin comes in and gets a point for Bengal. Bengal takes the lead for the first time.
- November 03, 2024 20:1813-13
Sushil comes in for a raid and goes back empty handed.
Shivam comes in and he’s is ushered out of the mat. Scores level.
- November 03, 2024 20:1712-13
Vinay is taken down by Sushil. Bengal is slowly growing into the contest.
- November 03, 2024 20:1610-13
Mani comes in and gets Shadloui this time.
- November 03, 2024 20:159-13
Mani comes in and gets another touch point. The ‘Mighty’ one is looking good now.
- November 03, 2024 20:158-13
Vinay with another running hand touch on Hem Raj.
- November 03, 2024 20:148-12
Maninder comes in and gets a touch point on Rahul Sethpal.
- November 03, 2024 20:117-12
Vinay comes and gets a touch on Nitesh. Haryana has a 5 point lead.
Time for the first time out.
- November 03, 2024 20:107-11
Fazel with a SUPER TACKLE. He gets a knee to the forehead but he’s able to stop the raider.
Ohh no, a defender Mayur Kadam was out of bound.
- November 03, 2024 20:075-10
Sushil comes in and Shaldloui pounces on him. Another tackle point for Haryana after he gets a bonus. Bengal gets another point after a defender went out of bounds.
Haryana challenges. Review unsuccessful.
- November 03, 2024 20:053-9
Bonus plus two touch points from Shivam. Haryana with a six point lead.
- November 03, 2024 20:053-6
Shadloui takes down Nitin with an advanced tackle.
- November 03, 2024 20:043-5
Vinay gets another bonus point for Haryana.
- November 03, 2024 20:043-4
Maninder opens his account. A hand touch gives Bengal another point.
- November 03, 2024 20:032-4
Bonus point for Haryana.
- November 03, 2024 20:032-3
Nitin comes in and gets a touch point on Naveen.
- November 03, 2024 20:021-3
Bengal opens its account after Vinay goes out of bounds.
- November 03, 2024 20:020-3
Sushil on a do-or-die raid for Bengal and he goes to the bench. Haryana takes early lead.
- November 03, 2024 20:010-2
Vinay on the first do-or-die raid gets a bonus point.
- November 03, 2024 20:010-1
After two empty raids from Haryana, Nitin comes in for Bengal and goes back empty handed.
- November 03, 2024 19:590-1
Maninder goes for the first raid and he’s taken down. Steelers off the mark.
- November 03, 2024 19:59Toss Update | Score will read Bengal - Haryana
Haryana won the toss and elected the court, Bengal to raid first.
- November 03, 2024 19:50Bengal vs Haryana | Live action next!
Both teams are preparing to enter the match for the first match of Sunday.
Bengal Warriorz takes on Haryana Steelers.
Stay tuned for LIVE coverage.
- November 03, 2024 19:33Fazel vs Shadloui next
- November 03, 2024 19:32Bengal vs Haryana | Starting Lineups
Bengal Warriorz - Fazel, Nitesh, Sushil, Maninder, Mayur, Nitin, Parveen
Haryana Steelers - Shadloui, Vinay, Jaideep, Shivam, Rahul, Sanjay Naveen
- November 03, 2024 19:01Top Players | Bengal vs Haryana
Bengal Warriorz
Nitin Kumar Dhankhar has been the prime raider for Bengal Warriorz this season after racking up 29 raid points in 4 matches. He picked up 6 points in his previous appearance.
Bengal Warriorz’s defence will be led by Fazel Atrachali who has pocketed 14 tackle points in 4 games of PKL 11.
Haryana Steelers
Vinay has been the top raider for Haryana Steelers in Season 11. He has picked up 26 raid points in 4 matches, including 11 do-or-die raid points.
Sanjay Krishan Dhull leads the defence for Haryana Steelers and has scored 12 tackle points in 4 matches. Meanwhile, Mohammadreza Shadloui is the best all-rounder in the team with 18 points in 4 matches.
- November 03, 2024 18:50Bengal vs Haryana Head-to-head Record
Played - 15 | Haryana - 6 | Bengal - 4 | Tie - 5
- November 03, 2024 18:01Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- November 03, 2024 18:00Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 16, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on November 3, 2024.
Bengal Warriorz will take on in-form Haryana Steelers in the day’s first match while defending champion Puneri Paltan will take on U Mumba in the second match.
