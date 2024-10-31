Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Patna Pirates takes on Dabang Delhi; U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers later

- October 31, 2024 18:41Patna vs Delhi Standings!
Patna is currently at 11th position, while Delhi is at 6th spot.
- October 31, 2024 18:40Refresh your memory, check out what happened yesterday!
- October 31, 2024 18:00Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- October 31, 2024 18:00Greetings!
A very happy Diwali to all our readers. Hello and welcome to to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 14, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 31, 2024.
Patna Pirates will take on Dabang Delhi in the day’s first match while U Mumba will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match.
