Live

Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Patna Pirates takes on Dabang Delhi; U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers later

PKL season 11: Catch the live coverage and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures.

Updated : Oct 31, 2024 19:00 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 14 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on October 31, 2024.

The scores will read: Patna - Delhi (1st match) | Mumba - Jaipur (2nd match)

  • October 31, 2024 18:41
    Patna vs Delhi Standings!

    Patna is currently at 11th position, while Delhi is at 6th spot. 

    Screenshot (42).png

  • October 31, 2024 18:40
    Refresh your memory, check out what happened yesterday!

    Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Gagan Gowda’s late charge in vain as UP Yoddhas loses 28-30 to Haryana Steelers; Tamil Thalaivas beats Gujarat Giants 44-25

    PKL season 11: Catch the scores updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures.

  • October 31, 2024 18:34
    All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    With the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 11th edition of PKL.

  • October 31, 2024 18:21
    Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • October 31, 2024 18:13
    PKL rules explained

    PKL 10: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • October 31, 2024 18:00
    Live-streaming info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • October 31, 2024 18:00
    Greetings!

    A very happy Diwali to all our readers. Hello and welcome to to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 14, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 31, 2024.

    Patna Pirates will take on Dabang Delhi in the day’s first match while U Mumba will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match.

Latest on Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

