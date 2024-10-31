Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch PFC v CFC; Lineups out; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (gk), Lhungdim, Meitei, Novoselec, Abhishek Singh, Prabhu, Mrzljak, Rai, Vidal, Majcen, Sudheesh

Chennaiyin FC: Mitra (gk), Renthlei, Edwards, Laldinpuia, Desai, Shields, Brambilla, Hnamte, Choudhary, Jordan, Yadwad

Chennaiyin FC is visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi to square off against Punjab FC in a clash of two revitalised units looking to rally behind their run of some impressive showing and upside potential this season.

Punjab FC is placed fourth in the table after as many matches, securing nine points to its name, whereas Chennaiyin FC is positioned sixth with two victories and draws each in its five encounters thus far. It is arguably two definite contenders for the top-six and hence this fixture carries significant importance for both teams, giving them an opportunity to move up the standings and develop pressure on the higher-ranked opponents.

Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC have faced each other twice in the ISL, winning once each. The Marina Machans have scored five goals in this fixture vis-à-vis the two of Punjab FC.

