Latest issue of Sportstar

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch PFC v CFC; Lineups out; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST

PFC vs CFC LIVE score: Catch the updates from the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Updated : Oct 31, 2024 18:40 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Farukh Choudhary of Chennaiyin FC.
File photo: Farukh Choudhary of Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

File photo: Farukh Choudhary of Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

LINEUPS

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (gk), Lhungdim, Meitei, Novoselec, Abhishek Singh, Prabhu, Mrzljak, Rai, Vidal, Majcen, Sudheesh

Chennaiyin FC: Mitra (gk), Renthlei, Edwards, Laldinpuia, Desai, Shields, Brambilla, Hnamte, Choudhary, Jordan, Yadwad

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Chennaiyin FC is visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi to square off against Punjab FC in a clash of two revitalised units looking to rally behind their run of some impressive showing and upside potential this season.

Punjab FC is placed fourth in the table after as many matches, securing nine points to its name, whereas Chennaiyin FC is positioned sixth with two victories and draws each in its five encounters thus far. It is arguably two definite contenders for the top-six and hence this fixture carries significant importance for both teams, giving them an opportunity to move up the standings and develop pressure on the higher-ranked opponents.

Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC have faced each other twice in the ISL, winning once each. The Marina Machans have scored five goals in this fixture vis-à-vis the two of Punjab FC.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
The Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
Where to watch the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match?
The Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

