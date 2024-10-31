MagazineBuy Print

Virat Kohli on RCB retention: Goal is to win the title at least once in the next cycle

Kohli, retained for INR 21 crore, was one of the three players to be retained by RCB, with Rajat Patidar (INR 11 crore) and Yash Dayal (INR 5 crore) being the other two.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 19:20 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The 35-year-old, who has been with RCB since the inception of IPL, said that the relationship with the franchise has been ‘truly special’ and he does not see himself for any other (IPL) team in the future.
infoIcon

On Thursday, Virat Kohli expressed his joy and gratitude after being retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming three-year cycle ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

“I am excited to share that I’ve been retained by RCB once again for the three-year cycle of the IPL, beginning next year. I am as thrilled as ever,” Kohli said in a video posted on social media.

Kohli, retained for Rs 21 crore, was one of three players to be kept by RCB, along with Rajat Patidar (Rs11 crore) and Yash Dayal (Rs5 crore).

“Everyone knows what RCB means to me; it has been a very special relationship over so many years, one that continues to grow stronger. What I’ve experienced playing for RCB is truly special, and I hope the fans and everyone connected to the franchise feel the same way,” Kohli shared.

ALSO READ: Mega auction retention update: Virat Kohli retained by RCB for Rs. 21 crore

“Obviously, the goal is to win the title at least once in the next cycle and we are going to give our best shot as always and try and make everyone proud of the way we play our cricket,” Kohli added.

“A big shoutout to the fans for your unwavering support over the years. I am really grateful and thankful, and I will see you guys very soon at the M. Chinnaswamy.”

