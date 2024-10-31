MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Amorim remains tight-lipped on Man United move, promises to talk after Sporting vs Amadora game

Amorim said reports of his impending departure from the club had left his players anxious, which is why he does not want to discuss any potential move.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 20:26 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim.
Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sporting coach Ruben Amorim refused to discuss Manchester United’s approach for him to replace Erik ten Hag, saying on Thursday that he is only focused on the Portuguese side’s next league match.

British media reported Amorim is expected to be announced as United’s next permanent manager but may only take charge after November’s international break.

However, the 39-year-old did not offer any hint of a move to the Premier League club so that his squad is not distracted as it looks to extend its perfect start to the league season when it plays Estrela da Amadora on Friday.

“I know you travelled here to talk about it and that’s natural, but we’ll leave that until the end of the game (when) I’ll talk about all these issues. Right now I want the team to focus and me too,” Amorim told reporters.

“I promise I’ll talk about it at the end of the game and everything will be clearer. By talking now, it’s destabilising the squad further.

READ MORE | Man United set to appoint Ruben Amorim as manager after sacking Erik Ten Hag: Reports

“Right now, the focus is on Estrela da Amadora. As for doing things differently, I wouldn’t. I didn’t control any of the situation.”

Amorim said reports of his impending departure from the club had left his players anxious, which is why he does not want to discuss any potential move.

“I know my players and I’m honest with you when I say that they weren’t normal. I realised they were nervous and anxious about the news, with a series of tough games coming up,” he said. “They know me so well. I’ve proved that I’ll defend them until the last minute. But there are things I can’t control.

“There are things we can’t control, the clubs are negotiating. It’s not the coach’s decision.”

Sporting also plays Manchester City in the Champions League and Braga in the league before the international break.

Related Topics

Sporting Lisbon /

Manchester United /

Ruben Amorim /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Patna Pirates 42-29 Dabang Delhi; Arjun Deshwal in action next in U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 Retention Deadline Day Highlights: Kohli, Pooran retained for 21 cr, Klaasen gets 23 cr; Pant, Rahul, Shreyas enter auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: PFC 2-1 CFC; Luka Majcen scores brace to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mike Tyson refuses to bite back at Hearn’s criticism ahead of fight against Jake Paul
    Reuters
  5. Virat Kohli on RCB retention: Goal is to win the title at least once in the next cycle
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Amorim remains tight-lipped on Man United move, promises to talk after Sporting vs Amadora game
    Reuters
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Mario Balotelli looking for a fairy-tale swansong at Genoa
    AP
  3. FA aims for equal access to football for girls in 90% schools by 2028
    Reuters
  4. League Cup 2024-25: Manchester City in trouble as injury list lengthens, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. Girma scores brace for USA in 3-0 friendly win over Argentina
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Patna Pirates 42-29 Dabang Delhi; Arjun Deshwal in action next in U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 Retention Deadline Day Highlights: Kohli, Pooran retained for 21 cr, Klaasen gets 23 cr; Pant, Rahul, Shreyas enter auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: PFC 2-1 CFC; Luka Majcen scores brace to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mike Tyson refuses to bite back at Hearn’s criticism ahead of fight against Jake Paul
    Reuters
  5. Virat Kohli on RCB retention: Goal is to win the title at least once in the next cycle
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment