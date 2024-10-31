MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Girma scores brace for USA in 3-0 friendly win over Argentina

It was the third match in six days for the United States, which also won the first two against Iceland, and playing for the first time since the team won the Olympic gold.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 11:02 IST , LOUISVILLE - 2 MINS READ

AP
United States defender Naomi Girma (4) celebrates after scoring a goal against Argentina.
United States defender Naomi Girma (4) celebrates after scoring a goal against Argentina. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

United States defender Naomi Girma (4) celebrates after scoring a goal against Argentina. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Naomi Girma scored her first two international goals and the United States beat Argentina 3-0 on Wednesday night in the team’s final match of the year on American soil.

It was the third match in six days for the United States, which also won the first two against Iceland. The matches were the first for the United States since the team won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics this past summer.

Girma, a defender, scored on a header in the 37th minute, then raised her arms and smiled as U.S. coach Emma Hayes applauded her. Girma played every minute of the Olympic tournament in France.

She played a role in an own goal that put the U.S. up 2-0 before halftime. She got a head on Rose Lavelle’s corner kick and the ball was deflected into the goal by Argentina’s Aldana Cometti.

Girma made it 3-0 with another header in the 49th minute.

ALSO READ | Germany beats England 4-3 in women’s friendly on road to Euro 2025

Hayes shook up the lineup against Argentina at Louisville’s Lynn Family Stadium, resting players because of the final regular-season matches in the National Women’s Soccer League this weekend with playoff spots and seeding still on the line.

Three newcomers started: goalkeeper Mandy Haught, Eva Gaetino and Alyssa Malonson. It was the first time in 23 years that three or more players have started in their debuts for the national team.

Lavelle, named captain for the match, was honored beforehand for playing in 100 games for the national team. She reached the milestone in June.

“It was kind of our victory tour, so (we got) three solid wins and a lot of celebration and proud moments for individuals,” defender Emily Fox said.

The U.S. will close out the year with a pair of matches in Europe. It plays England at Wembley on November 30 before facing the Netherlands in The Hague on Dec. 3.

Related stories

Related Topics

USWNT /

Argentina /

Paris Olympics /

Emma Hayes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: IND A 107 all out; AUS A lose three wickets; Prasidh picks two
    Team Sportstar
  2. Girma scores brace for USA in 3-0 friendly win over Argentina
    AP
  3. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Mominul-Taijul pair takes Bangladesh past 100, Rabada takes five-for
    Team Sportstar
  4. Glenn Maxwell could return to Test cricket in Sri Lanka series
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, October 31: India Seniors in semifinals of World Bridge Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Girma scores brace for USA in 3-0 friendly win over Argentina
    AP
  2. CONCACAF Gold Cup final to be played at Houston’s NRG Stadium on July 6
    AP
  3. Australia confirms 16 teams for new second-tier league
    Reuters
  4. Brazil’s Botafogo advances to its 1st Copa Libertadores final despite 3-1 loss at Penarol
    AP
  5. PSG ordered to close stand as punishment for homophobic chanting by fans
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: IND A 107 all out; AUS A lose three wickets; Prasidh picks two
    Team Sportstar
  2. Girma scores brace for USA in 3-0 friendly win over Argentina
    AP
  3. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Mominul-Taijul pair takes Bangladesh past 100, Rabada takes five-for
    Team Sportstar
  4. Glenn Maxwell could return to Test cricket in Sri Lanka series
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, October 31: India Seniors in semifinals of World Bridge Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment