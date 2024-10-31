MagazineBuy Print

CONCACAF Gold Cup final to be played at Houston’s NRG Stadium on July 6

CONCACAF announced the site on Wednesday. In September, it said 14 sites in 11 areas will be used for the tournament, which starts June 14.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 10:45 IST , MIAMI - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: The NRG Stadium in Houston will host the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2025.
FILE PHOTO: The NRG Stadium in Houston will host the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2025.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The NRG Stadium in Houston will host the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2025. | Photo Credit: AP

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup final will be played at Houston’s NRG Stadium on July 6.

CONCACAF announced the site on Wednesday. In September, it said 14 sites in 11 areas will be used for the tournament, which starts June 14. It avoided the Eastern Seaboard, staying away from FIFA’s expanded 32-team Club World Cup.

The US sent second-string rosters to the 2021 and ’23 Gold Cups to give most Europe-based players time off following their club seasons.

Mexico has won nine Gold Cups, including in 2023. The US has won seven, including in 2021, and Canada won in 2000.

