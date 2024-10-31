The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup final will be played at Houston’s NRG Stadium on July 6.
CONCACAF announced the site on Wednesday. In September, it said 14 sites in 11 areas will be used for the tournament, which starts June 14. It avoided the Eastern Seaboard, staying away from FIFA’s expanded 32-team Club World Cup.
The US sent second-string rosters to the 2021 and ’23 Gold Cups to give most Europe-based players time off following their club seasons.
Mexico has won nine Gold Cups, including in 2023. The US has won seven, including in 2021, and Canada won in 2000.
Latest on Sportstar
- India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: IND A stumbles to 107 all out; AUS A lose Konstas, Bancroft for nought
- CONCACAF Gold Cup final to be played at Houston’s NRG Stadium on July 6
- Australia confirms 16 teams for new second-tier league
- Brazil’s Botafogo advances to its 1st Copa Libertadores final despite 3-1 loss at Penarol
- BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Mominul-Taijul pair takes Bangladesh close to 100, Rabada takes five-for
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE