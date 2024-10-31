PSG ordered to close stand as punishment for homophobic chanting by fans

The French League (LFP) on Wednesday ordered Paris Saint-Germain to partially close one of the stands at the Parc de Princes as punishment for homophobic chanting by its fans.

The sanction will be imposed at the November 5 Ligue 1 match against Lens.

The LFP brought action against the French champion after abusive chanting at the October 20 game against Strasbourg.

The chants, mainly from PSG’s hardcore ‘ultras’ fan base, lasted around 10 minutes and were directed against Marseille ahead of the French champion’s clash with its arch rival in the southern port city last weekend, which it won 3-0.

The stadium announcer made two appeals over the tannoy for them to stop.

Last season, PSG was ordered by the LFP to close the ultras’ stand for one game over a similar incident.