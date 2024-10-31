MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PSG ordered to close stand as punishment for homophobic chanting by fans

The French League brought action against the reigning champion after abusive chanting at the October 20 game against Strasbourg.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 10:18 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: The Auteuil stand at the Parc des Princes will be partially closed for a match to punish homophobic chants sung by Parisian supporters against Olympique de Marseille during the PSG-Strasbourg match.
FILE PHOTO: The Auteuil stand at the Parc des Princes will be partially closed for a match to punish homophobic chants sung by Parisian supporters against Olympique de Marseille during the PSG-Strasbourg match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Auteuil stand at the Parc des Princes will be partially closed for a match to punish homophobic chants sung by Parisian supporters against Olympique de Marseille during the PSG-Strasbourg match. | Photo Credit: AFP

The French League (LFP) on Wednesday ordered Paris Saint-Germain to partially close one of the stands at the Parc de Princes as punishment for homophobic chanting by its fans.

The sanction will be imposed at the November 5 Ligue 1 match against Lens.

The LFP brought action against the French champion after abusive chanting at the October 20 game against Strasbourg.

READ | Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG cruises past 10-man Marseille 3-0 to consolidate top spot

The chants, mainly from PSG’s hardcore ‘ultras’ fan base, lasted around 10 minutes and were directed against Marseille ahead of the French champion’s clash with its arch rival in the southern port city last weekend, which it won 3-0.

The stadium announcer made two appeals over the tannoy for them to stop.

Last season, PSG was ordered by the LFP to close the ultras’ stand for one game over a similar incident.

Related Topics

Paris Saint-Germain /

PSG /

LFP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG ordered to close stand as punishment for homophobic chanting by fans
    AFP
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: IND A stumbles to 107 all out; AUS A lose Konstas, Bancroft for nought
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Mehidy joins Mominul after Shanto, Mushfiqur depart in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tennis event cancelled after players, coach fall victim to ’virtual’ kidnapping in Mexico
    AP
  5. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Alonso delays arrival in Sao Paulo after medical treatment
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. PSG ordered to close stand as punishment for homophobic chanting by fans
    AFP
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Frattesi brace helps Inter to win 3-0 against 10-man Empoli
    Reuters
  3. Serie A 2024-2025: Juventus loses ground in title race after 2-2 draw with Parma
    Reuters
  4. DFB-Pokal Cup 2024-25: Musiala scores hattrick as Bayern Munich beats Mainz 4-0 in second round
    Reuters
  5. League Cup 2024-25: Spurs sink Manchester City, Manchester United thumps Leicester to reach quarterfinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG ordered to close stand as punishment for homophobic chanting by fans
    AFP
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: IND A stumbles to 107 all out; AUS A lose Konstas, Bancroft for nought
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Mehidy joins Mominul after Shanto, Mushfiqur depart in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tennis event cancelled after players, coach fall victim to ’virtual’ kidnapping in Mexico
    AP
  5. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Alonso delays arrival in Sao Paulo after medical treatment
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment