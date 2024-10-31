MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2024-2025: Juventus loses ground in title race after 2-2 draw with Parma

Juventus is on 18 points, seven adrift of leader Napoli, and slipped to fourth as Atalanta moved a point ahead after its 2-0 win over Monza.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 08:22 IST , TURIN, ITALY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus’ Timothy Weah celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A match against Parma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday.
Juventus’ Timothy Weah celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A match against Parma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Juventus’ Timothy Weah celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A match against Parma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juventus twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Parma on Wednesday, maintaining its unbeaten record this season but dropping to fourth in the Serie A standings.

Juventus is on 18 points, seven adrift of leader Napoli, and slipped to fourth as Atalanta moved a point ahead after its 2-0 win over Monza. Parma is 14th on nine points.

Parma, who has won just once this season, took the lead in the third minute through Enrico Delprato’s header which Juventus cancelled out in the 31st minute with a Weston McKennie goal.

Simon Sohm put the visitor back in front seven minutes later but Juventus again replied through a Timothy Weah volley four minutes after the break.

READ | Napoli beats AC Milan 2-0, extends lead at the top

Parma started fast and after working the ball across the pitch from a corner kick, Adrian Bernabe’s cross into the box was nodded back across goal by Botond Balogh and Delprato headed into the roof of the net.

Juventus should have drawn level 10 minutes later after Zion Suzuki saved a header from McKennie, but when the rebound fell to Dusan Vlahovic he somehow sent his shot over the bar.

McKennie, however, made no mistake when Weah whipped a ball into the area, steering his header past the dive of Suzuki but Parma was soon back in front as Juventus struggled to deal with the pace of the visitors.

Dennis Man collected a long ball in the area and pulled back the perfect pass for Sohm to drill past Di Gregorio and they held their lead until the break.

Juventus’s unbeaten record was on the line but it pulled level again shortly after the interval. Khephren Thuram powered through from midfield before passing to Francisco Conceicao out wide and his cross was volleyed home by Weah from close range.

Parma created an opportunity late on, but Gabriel Charpentier was denied by Di Gregorio and in added time Juventus looked like fining the winner but Delprato made a last-gasp block to deny a goalbound effort from Kenan Yildiz.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A /

Serie A 2024-25 /

Juventus /

Parma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-2025: Juventus loses ground in title race after 2-2 draw with Parma
    Reuters
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: Murphy removes Indrajith; Kishan joins Padikkal at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev defeats Griekspoor, Medvedev knocked out in second round
    Reuters
  4. DFB-Pokal Cup 2024-25: Musiala scores hattrick as Bayern Munich beats Mainz 4-0 in second round
    Reuters
  5. League Cup 2024-25: Spurs sink Manchester City, Manchester United thumps Leicester to reach quarterfinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2024-2025: Juventus loses ground in title race after 2-2 draw with Parma
    Reuters
  2. DFB-Pokal Cup 2024-25: Musiala scores hattrick as Bayern Munich beats Mainz 4-0 in second round
    Reuters
  3. League Cup 2024-25: Spurs sink Manchester City, Manchester United thumps Leicester to reach quarterfinals
    Reuters
  4. Amorim to stay at Sporting until next international break, reports in Portugal say
    Reuters
  5. Copa del Rey games and other sporting events postponed after deadly floods devastate southern Spain
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-2025: Juventus loses ground in title race after 2-2 draw with Parma
    Reuters
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: Murphy removes Indrajith; Kishan joins Padikkal at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev defeats Griekspoor, Medvedev knocked out in second round
    Reuters
  4. DFB-Pokal Cup 2024-25: Musiala scores hattrick as Bayern Munich beats Mainz 4-0 in second round
    Reuters
  5. League Cup 2024-25: Spurs sink Manchester City, Manchester United thumps Leicester to reach quarterfinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment