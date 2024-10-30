MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2024-25: Milan’s Fonseca not giving up on title challenge despite loss to Napoli

Milan is already 11 points behind Napoli and, while it has a game in hand, its third league defeat leaves it playing catch-up not only to the pacesetter but also its other main title rivals, Inter Milan and Juventus.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 09:49 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca during the Serie A match against Napoli at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on Tuesday.
AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca during the Serie A match against Napoli at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca during the Serie A match against Napoli at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AC Milan slipped further away from the top of Serie A after a 2-0 loss at home to leader Napoli on Tuesday but manager Paulo Fonseca believes winning the title is still a possibility.

Milan is already 11 points behind Napoli and, while it has a game in hand, its third league defeat of the season leaves it playing catch-up not only to the pacesetter but also its other main title rivals, Inter Milan and Juventus.

Fonseca was asked if the Scudetto remained the objective and the Portuguese was clearly not giving up at this stage of the season, with Milan hampered by the absence of several players including the suspended Theo Hernandez and Tijjani Reijnders.

“I can’t say the opposite. Especially seeing how we played, how the team responded to a difficult moment and how it showed unity even without important players,” Fonseca told DAZN.

“No team has won the league after nine games and none has lost it after nine games, for this reason we must continue on the path of growth. Clearly, we will need results to enter this fight.”

The coach shouldered the blame for the latest loss but was happy with how his side responded after going a goal down early on when Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring.

“I’m always responsible for what happens on the pitch and once again I take this responsibility,” Fonseca said.

“It’s not easy to start the game with a Napoli goal after five minutes, but if we look at the result, they scored two goals and we created the chances.

“The team had a good reaction at the beginning of the game, we played positive football with quality. It’s not easy against a Napoli team that ... defends in front of its penalty area.”

AC Milan

Serie A

Serie A 2024-25

paulo fonseca

Napoli

