IPL 2025 auction: Six overseas players who withdrew from Indian Premier League after being picked in auction

From Ben Stokes to Shakib Al Hasan, here is the list of overseas players who have pulled out of the Indian Premier League after receiving fat pay cheques in the player auction.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 09:39 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings player Ben Stokes during a practice session in the IPL 2023 season.
Chennai Super Kings player Ben Stokes during a practice session in the IPL 2023 season. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings player Ben Stokes during a practice session in the IPL 2023 season. | Photo Credit: PTI

The governing council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has announced a change in the tournament’s regulations, aimed at discouraging overseas players from withdrawing at the last minute, starting with the 2025 edition.

Following the withdrawal of several high-profile foreign players in the past, the committee introduced a two-year suspension for players who register for the auction but later choose not to participate.

Sportstar brings you a list of players who have received huge sums in auctions but chose not to take part in the following seasons.

BEN STOKES

Ben Stokes was signed by five-time champion Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 auction for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore. He played just two games in his first season, which was cut short by a knee injury. The England international then opted out of the next season to prioritise national duty and manage his workload.

JASON ROY

The England opening batter has withdrawn from the IPL twice. In the 2022 mega auction, he was signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore but did not participate in that edition due to ‘personal reasons.’

In 2024, Roy once again put his name in the auction pool, where he was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 2.8 crore, but pulled out before the start of the tournament.

JONNY BAIRSTOW

Jonny Bairstow, then part of Sunrisers Hyderabad, did not participate in the second leg of IPL 2021, which was shifted to the United Arab Emirates due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was part of the England side hosting India for a five-match Test series, with the fifth match postponed due to an outbreak in the Indian camp. His reluctance to undergo quarantine protocols is believed to be the reason for his non-participation.

DAWID MALAN

World No. 1 in T20I batters’ rankings at the time, Dawid Malan, like his compatriot Bairstow, did not take part in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Malan, who was part of Punjab Kings, played just one game in the first leg in April, scoring 26 runs in his solitary appearance.

ALEX HALES

England batter Alex Hales opted out of IPL 2022 after being signed by KKR for Rs 1.5 crore. With teams required to maintain quarantine as part of Covid-19 safety protocols during the tournament, Hales cited ‘bubble fatigue’ as the reason for his withdrawal.

SHAKIB AL HASAN

Shakib Al Hasan skipped the 2023 edition of the IPL for KKR due to international commitments. After being roped in by the franchise for Rs 50 lakh in the mini-auction, Shakib missed the first week of the tournament as Bangladesh played a T20 series against Ireland.

However, he eventually pulled out from the entire competition, with his country playing Ireland again in a Test match.

Other prominent players. who have pulled out after acquiring a deal, include England international Harry Brook, Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa as well.

