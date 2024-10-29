IPL player retention updates: KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant — Five big names who could be released ahead of 2025 mega auction

The mega auction for the Indian Premier League 2025 is expected to take place in the last week of November, and teams are finalizing their retentions in the lead-up to the event.

According to the auction rules, franchises can re-sign up to six players, using a combination of outright retentions and the Right To Match (RTM) option.

With limited retentions available, franchises may be forced to part ways with several big names.

Sportstar brings you five such players who could be available in the auction pool at this marquee event.

KL Rahul - Lucknow Super Giants

The wicketkeeper-batter was signed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 18 crore at the mega auction in 2022. He captained the side for three seasons, leading it to the Playoffs on two occasions.

However, multiple news reports suggest that the franchise will not be retaining Rahul, instead preferring younger players like Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Rahul played 38 games for the team, scoring 1,410 runs, including two centuries. While he started his LSG career on a high, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in 2022, his second season was cut short due to an injury.

The 32-year-old came under scrutiny for his strike rate and inability to accelerate during the 2024 season. With LSG failing to qualify for the Playoffs, many expect the franchise to part ways with him.

Shreyas Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer in action against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Shreyas Iyer scored 351 runs in 14 innings and led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to an IPL title during the 2024 season. However, he might still end up playing for a new team in the next season.

That said, his middling run with the bat recently might weigh on the team’s decision.

Additionally, KKR has several foreign options — Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Mitchell Starc — who might be higher in the pecking order than Shreyas. Among the Indian players, KKR may prioritise securing spots for younger talents like Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana.

Rishabh Pant - Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY /The Hindu

While it seems logical for Delhi Capitals to retain Rishabh Pant, who has been with the team since the start of his IPL career, reports have emerged linking the wicketkeeper-batter to other franchises.

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are the prime candidates to sign the Delhi batter, with M.S. Dhoni nearing the final stretch of his career. Pant would be the ideal replacement for the legendary captain.

Additionally, teams like LSG and KKR may also be willing to invest heavily in search of an Indian captain, leaving the door open for Pant’s potential entry.

Pat Cummins - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins and his leadership were pivotal in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s remarkable turnaround, propelling it to the IPL 2024 final.

However, the Australian international may miss out on a direct retention, as Sunrisers Hyderabad may prefer to retain its other two foreign stars, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. The duo was central to SRH’s high-octane style of play, which saw it post the highest team total in tournament history.

With Indian players like Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy also in contention, SRH might opt to use one of its RTMs (Right to Match) to bring Cummins back into the roster.

Cummins’ past decision to skip the IPL to focus on international duties, especially with an Ashes series scheduled in 2025, could also influence the franchise’s retention strategy.

Faf du Plessis - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Faf du Plessis during the IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s decision to release their skipper could hinge on one factor alone — Faf du Plessis’ age.

Though he continues to feature regularly in global T20 leagues, at 40, including du Plessis in the franchise’s long-term plans may not be the most prudent choice.

RCB has overseas options like Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, and Cameron Green, who might take precedence over the South African.