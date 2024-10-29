NBA 2024-25: Stephen Curry to miss at least two games for Warriors due to ankle injury

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will miss at least two games this week with an ankle injury.

An MRI showed no structural damage and confirmed a left peroneal tendon strain, the team said Monday.

Curry, 36, will be re-evaluated on Friday. The Warriors host the New Orleans Pelicans for back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday nights before a road game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after practice on Monday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, “I think (our depth) is the strength of this roster, but now we’ve got to back it up and I’m excited to give these guys on the bench more opportunity.”

Curry sustained the injury in Sunday’s 112-104 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

He first left the game with 2:43 left in the third quarter after injuring the ankle. He didn’t leave the bench area and was reinserted into the contest with 8:08 remaining in the fourth. But his return lasted just 13 seconds after he aggravated the injury and exited for good, limping significantly and using support from teammate Gary Payton II.

Curry finished with 18 points in 27 minutes. He made four of his seven 3-point attempts and added six assists.

Curry is averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in three games in his 16th season with the Warriors.

The 10-time All-Star and two-time NBA MVP is the league’s all-time leader in 3-point field goals (3,758) and career free-throw percentage (.910).

The Warriors will also be without guard De’Anthony Melton (lower back strain) for the Tuesday and Wednesday games. Forward Andrew Wiggins also has a lower back strain, and the team listed him as questionable for the first game against the Pelicans.