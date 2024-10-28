NBA 2024-25 roundup: 76ers knock off Pacers in OT for first win of season

Tyrese Maxey scored 45 points, including 10 in overtime, and the Philadelphia 76ers completed a late rally to score their first win of the season, a 118-114 defeat of the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Maxey’s extra-period flourish began with a deep, step-back 3-pointer for the first points of overtime. His attack of the rim with 20.7 seconds remaining resulted in a goaltending violation and extended a one-point Sixers lead to an invaluable three-point cushion.

Maxey was whistled for a foul on Andrew Nembhard’s shot at the rim on the ensuing Indiana possession. But Nembhard made only 1 of 2 free throws, and Philadelphia held on from there. Maxey added four rebounds and four assists in the win.

While Maxey shined in the clutch, getting to overtime was a total team effort for Philadelphia. The Sixers had fallen behind 102-97 with 93 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter after a Nembhard jumper.

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton buried one of his four made 3-pointers just before the fourth-quarter buzzer to force overtime. Haliburton scored a team-high 22 points but uncharacteristically committed more turnovers (three) than he had assists (two).

Clippers 112, Warriors 104

Ivica Zubac had 23 points, 18 rebounds and six assists and James Harden added 23 points and 11 assists to help Los Angeles beat Golden State in the Warriors’ home opener in San Francisco.

Norman Powell had 20 points and Derrick Jones Jr. chipped in 18 for the Clippers, who saw a 13-point lead in the fourth trimmed to 101-100 on Andrew Wiggins’ 3-pointer with 3:47 remaining.

Warriors star Stephen Curry left the game with 2:43 left in the third quarter after suffering a sprained left ankle. He didn’t leave the bench area and was reinserted into the contest with 8:08 remaining in the fourth and the Warriors down 93-85.

But his return lasted just 13 seconds, as he was subbed out for Wiggins, who finished with a game-high 29 points, with 7:55 remaining.

Thunder 128, Hawks 104

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to help host Oklahoma City beat Atlanta.

Chet Holmgren added 25 points and nine rebounds and Jalen Williams scored 20 points to lift the Thunder to 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

The Hawks led 92-91 with 10:31 left in the fourth quarter, but Oklahoma City then seized control of the game. Alex Caruso’s floater allowed the Thunder to retake the lead and ignited a 13-0 run. Trae Young led Atlanta with 24 points but had 10 turnovers.

Nets 115, Bucks 102

Cam Thomas scored 32 points as Brooklyn led for virtually the entire second half and pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Milwaukee in New York.

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas reacts after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: NOAH K. MURRAY

Dennis Schroder added 29 points for Brooklyn. The veteran guard made 8 of 15 shots and combined with Thomas to hit 18 of 36 shots and sink seven of the Nets’ 16 threes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists but never got a chance to dominate. Damian Lillard added 21 points, reserve Bobby Portis contributed 16 points and former Net Brook Lopez scored 15 as the Bucks missed 23 of 33 3-point tries.

Trail Blazers 125, Pelicans 103

Jerami Grant scored 28 points, Deandre Ayton had a double-double and host Portland routed New Orleans.

Ayton finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, Anfernee Simons scored 27 points, Toumani Camara had 12 and Deni Avdija added 11 as all five Blazers starters scored in double figures and outscored their Pelicans counterparts 95-69.

Portland led by as many as 24 points to get its first victory of the season. CJ McCollum scored 27 points, Jordan Hawkins scored 17 off the bench and Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson had 14 apiece to lead the Pelicans.