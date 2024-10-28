India squad for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 announced; Salima Tete named captain

Hockey India announced the Indian Women’s Hockey team for the Women’s Asian Championships Trophy 2024 on Monday, which will be held in Rajgir, Bihar from November 11-20.

Salima Tete will lead the defending champion while Navneet Kaur will line up as vice-captain. India won the 2023 edition after beating Japan 4-0 in the final to secure their second title after 2016.

Speaking on the team selection and their preparation for the tournament, dynamic mid-fielder Tete said: “It’s an incredible feeling to lead the team into another major tournament, especially as defending champions.

“We have trained rigorously and have a strong unit with both experienced players and young talent. Our goal is to defend our title and play with the same passion and determination we showed last year.”

🇮🇳 𝕊𝕢𝕦𝕒𝕕 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕥!🇮🇳



Presenting the Indian Women's Hockey Team for the 𝐁𝐢𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐠𝐢𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒! With a mix of experience, talent, and youthful energy, our players are ready to… pic.twitter.com/89ZgYwQP64 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 28, 2024

India will take on Malaysia in the opening match, followed by Korea on November 12, followed by matches against Thailand (November 14), China (November 16) and Japan (November 17).

The defence will be anchored by a solid line-up, featuring Udita, Jyoti, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke.

In the midfield, skipper Tete will be supported by Neha, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, and Lalremsiami, all known for their dynamic play.

The forward line boasts firepower with Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Preeti Dubey, and Beauty Dungdung leading the charge.

Notably, Sushila and Beauty Dungdung make their return to the team after successfully completing their rehabilitation.

“We are confident in our preparation and the chemistry we’ve built within the team. Playing in front of our home crowd is a huge boost, and we are ready to face tough competition from the best teams in Asia,” vice-captain Navneet said.

“Working alongside Salima has been great, and we are determined to make this tournament a memorable one,” she added.

A total of six teams will take part in the event, namely China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand.

India’s squad for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Udita, Jyoti, Vishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary Midfielders Neha, Salima Tete (C), Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremisiami Forwards Navneet Kaur (VC), Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung

- with PTI inputs