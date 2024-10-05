MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: What is the logo and mascot of the tournament?

‘Gudiya’ was named as the mascot for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 18:54 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
 Inspired by the house sparrow, an endangered species, 'Gudiya' was named as the mascot for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024.
 Inspired by the house sparrow, an endangered species, 'Gudiya' was named as the mascot for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024.
infoIcon

 Inspired by the house sparrow, an endangered species, ‘Gudiya’ was named as the mascot for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 is set to take place from November 11 to 20, 2024 in Rajgir, Bihar.

The Indian women’s hockey team will be led by Salima Tete with Navneet Kaur being the deputy.

In the last edition of the tournament, the Women in Blue won their second title after defeating Japan 4-0.

Besides defending champion India, reigning Olympic silver medallist China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand are expected to participate in the tournament.

What is the mascot for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

‘Gudiya’ was named as the mascot for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024.

The mascot, “Gudiya,” is a term of endearment commonly used across Bihar to address young girls. Inspired by the house sparrow, an endangered species, the mascot reflects Bihar’s natural heritage and stands as a symbol of resilience and strength.

Gudiya’s bold stance and confident expression capture the determination and athleticism of the players, embodying the spirit of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024.

This choice of mascot not only connects with the local culture but also champions the empowerment of women in sports while raising awareness about the need to protect endangered species.

What is the logo for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

The logo, central to the design is the iconic Bodhi Tree, a symbol deeply connected to Bihar’s spiritual heritage. Its intertwining branches represent growth and resilience, mirroring the journey of an athlete.

This artistic representation emphasizes Bihar’s growing role in international sports, paying homage to its roots while looking forward to future achievements.

