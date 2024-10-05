MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: East Bengal endures worst start to league season; plummets to fourth straight defeat

The disastrous start forced the departure of head coach Carles Cuadrat who opted to resign from his position after becoming the first manager in over hundred years to lose five successive league matches.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 18:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal’s Nandhakumar Sekar in action during Match No 23 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played against Jamshedpur FC.
East Bengal's Nandhakumar Sekar in action during Match No 23 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played against Jamshedpur FC. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

East Bengal’s Nandhakumar Sekar in action during Match No 23 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played against Jamshedpur FC. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

East Bengal (EBFC) suffered its fourth-straight defeat in the ISL 2024-25 season after falling to a 2-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday.

The defeat marks EBFC’s worst start to an ISL campaign since its maiden season in 2020-21, where it finished ninth.

The disastrous start forced the departure of head coach Carles Cuadrat who opted to resign from his position after becoming the first manager in over a hundred years to lose five successive league matches.

Assistant Manager Bino George took charge of the Red and Gold Brigade for the trip to Jamshedpur but the Santosh Trophy-winning manager could not inspire the team to a positive result.

East Bengal was the biggest spender in the transfer market by splashing Rs. 5.8 crore to acquire the services of Jeakson Singh and Anwar Ali. It also brought in prized overseas stars Dimitrios Diamantakos, Madih Talal and Hector Yuste.

On the contrary, the win led Jamshedpur to its best start in the ISL with three wins from its first four games.

