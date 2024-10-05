Amarjit Singh Kiyam, the once-starry-eyed kid, hopes for India return with Mohammedan Sporting

Amarjit Singh Kiyam, for the longest time, has been among India’s most promising youth prospects.

Once a role model for budding footballers at the Chandigarh Football Academy, Amarjit was India’s captain at the FIFA U-17 World 2017 Cup, before becoming the first player to be born after the 2000s to play for India’s senior national team.

Before the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers in 2019, he fractured his hand and was ruled out of the tournament. Amarjit, who had become a regular under Igor Stimac in a very short time, eventually fell out of contention and has not featured for the Blue Tigers since.

The midfielder is just 23 now and a return is not out of the question.

Talking to Sportstar in an exclusive interview, Amarjit says there might have been too much pressure on him to perform and that could have affected him mentally.

“There were lots of expectations of me from the fans when I was very young. So, whenever I went to matches, I used to feel that pressure to do well,” Amarjit said.

“(I used to think) If I don’t get a chance to play, then I will not get (to play in) the next match. That’s why I feel that I didn’t play freely.”

Amarjit hopes to continue his path of redemption and return to the Indian team. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Amarjit has played for four Indian Super League (ISL) clubs – Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Punjab FC and Mohammedan Sporting – so far, making 47 apperances in the league.

But injuries, that led to him falling in the national team’s pecking order, have often played on his mind.

“Injury, well, is part of sports(person’s) life. You get injured and you come back stronger. For me, my graph was going up and suddenly, it started going down. So, I felt very nervous when(ever) I got a chance to play,” he said.

But his guiding light remains the words of his former coach Nicolai Adam, a German who had been India’s youth coach before the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

“’You are just amazing. Don’t worry about the outcomes, just keep it simple. Just play simple. Don’t expect too much. Just go the way you are going, the simple way,’” Amarjit reflects.

Moreover, he has also started working on his mental strength, learning to perform under pressure and hoping to get back his mojo to don the blue jersey once again.

“It’s all about the mental game. If you are strong in the head, you can do anything. I am also (physically) working hard throughout the season and in the off-season,” he said.

Amarjit’s efforts are already bearing fruit. He has been the heart of the central midfield for Mohammedan Sporting, starting all its ISL matches so far. Against Chennaiyin FC, the club made history, winning its first-ever match in the ISL.

“The coach (Andrey Chernyshov) has given me a chance and I have tried to give my best to help the team. In the first two matches, we came close but we didn’t get it unluckily,” he said.

“The match against Chennaiyin was a very important win for us because we desperately needed the three points.”

Mohammedan Sporting plays Mohun Bagan on Saturday, a clash between the two teams in top-flight after 10 years. And Amarjit will look to man the midfield as the Black Panthers aim for their first ISL win in their home city.

But he has long-term goals too. Amarjit, who made headlines in his teenage years, would want to do that again at the senior level – he wants to play for Asian clubs outside India.

“Obviously, I want to play abroad in the Asian Leagues. There are good leagues in Asia. So, if I get a chance here, obviously I want to go and explore,” he said.

But he understands that it will take time. “If you are doing well in the league, you will get chances to play in the same team. So, if you are in the number one (team) in India then you will get the opportunity (to play for clubs outside the country),” he added.

“So, first of all, the players should be very good then (comes) the agent. If you get a good and supportive agent, I think you will get a chance.”

Amarjit had started out as a starry-eyed 10-year-old with raw football talent. A decade later, he has learnt the harsh realities of failure and frustration.

With Mohammedan Sporting, he now hopes to continue his path of redemption, which includes a return to the Indian team.