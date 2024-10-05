MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan SC clash for first time in ISL as football in overcast Kolkata has its moment in the sun

Rain forecast in the City of Joy as a confident Mohammedan Sporting unit looks to leap over the Mohun Bagan hurdle in Kolkata.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 10:57 IST , KOLKATA - 3 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Kolkata is set to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant versus Mohammedan Sporting in the Indian Super League for the first time.
Kolkata is set to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant versus Mohammedan Sporting in the Indian Super League for the first time. | Photo Credit: Neeladri Bhattacharjee/Sportstar
Kolkata is set to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant versus Mohammedan Sporting in the Indian Super League for the first time. | Photo Credit: Neeladri Bhattacharjee/Sportstar

As rains loomed over Kolkata on Friday, few worried about the weather, standing in a queue in front of the ticket counters at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The city will host Mohun Bagan Super Giant versus Mohammedan Sporting in the Indian Super League for the first time, which also happens to be the first clash between two local clubs this season.

Fans queue up for the mini derby tickets in front of the box office.
Fans queue up for the mini derby tickets in front of the box office. | Photo Credit: Neeladri Bhattacharjee/Sportstar
Fans queue up for the mini derby tickets in front of the box office. | Photo Credit: Neeladri Bhattacharjee/Sportstar

“We are playing in the ISL for the first time. We have tried to fill up Kishore Bharti Krirangan (new home stadium of Sporting in the top league) instead of Salt Lake Stadium. I have been coming to pick up tickets for my friends and the fans (from my area) for the last three days, buying at least 50 tickets each day,” Farukh Ali, an advocate from Rajarhat, told  Sportstar.

“The performance that our team is delivering, beating a team like Chennaiyin FC, makes us believe that we will not lose this match. It might be a draw.  Jan Jan Mohammedan!”

Sporting comes into the match after a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC, its first-ever win in the League and will look to build on that to find its first victory in its home city.

Shahadat Siddiqui, who has been supporting the club since he was 10, feels the team can pull off more upsets. “I have travelled for some of its away games, one of them to Jamshedpur, and fingers crossed, we will make a good impression in the ISL and shock teams who underestimate us,” he says.

Farukh Ali and his friend after collecting tickets for the match.
Farukh Ali and his friend after collecting tickets for the match. | Photo Credit: Neeladri Bhattacharjee/Sportstar
Farukh Ali and his friend after collecting tickets for the match. | Photo Credit: Neeladri Bhattacharjee/Sportstar

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, comes on the back of a damaging 0-3 loss to Bengaluru FC on the road.

“In the previous season, we had beaten Bengaluru but that could not happen in the last match. That’s football but I am optimistic about this match,” Sohail, a Mohun Bagan fan from Metiaburuz, with match tickets in his hand, said.

READ: ISL 2024-25: Interesting action on the cards as Mohun Bagan SG hosts old city rival Mohammedan SC

“My family did not want me to go to the match but I am going nevertheless. I know Mohun Bagan is trying its best and God willing, it will win this match.”

Although the sale of jerseys and merchandise of both clubs has often brought a smile to the faces of roadside vendors, the inclement weather ahead of Durga Pujo, may have dampened the spirits a tad.

“The sales have been okayish. The rain has definitely affected it. I had come here on Thursday but could not sell much because of the heavy downpour. But before the match, I hope I can sell much more on Saturday,” says Khokhon Dhal, who has a colourful display of jerseys and scarves spread before him.

Khokhon Dhal, a jersey seller outside the venue.
Khokhon Dhal, a jersey seller outside the venue. | Photo Credit: Neeladri Bhattacharjee/Sportstar
Khokhon Dhal, a jersey seller outside the venue. | Photo Credit: Neeladri Bhattacharjee/Sportstar

“We buy the jerseys for around 130 rupees and usually sell them for prices ranging from 150 to 200 rupees,” added Kavita, another vendor who has been selling jerseys for the last two years.

Kavita has been selling jerseys for the last two years.
Kavita has been selling jerseys for the last two years. | Photo Credit: Neeladri Bhattacharjee/Sportstar
Kavita has been selling jerseys for the last two years. | Photo Credit: Neeladri Bhattacharjee/Sportstar

Irrespective of which way the  mini derby eventually swings, the Indian football fraternity in Kolkata will get to enjoy yet another moment in the sun while the City of Joy continues to play hide and seek with rain.

