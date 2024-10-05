MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Guardiola says he will pay for banner appealing for him to stay at Man City

Supporters plan to unfurl a giant flag at Saturday’s home game against Fulham urging the City manager to sign an extension to his contract that expires at the end of the season.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 09:50 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Santadeep Dey 11166
Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Petr David Josek
infoIcon

Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Pep Guardiola has offered to pay the cost of a banner from fans appealing for him to stay at Manchester City.

Supporters plan to unfurl a giant flag at Saturday’s home game against Fulham urging the City manager to sign an extension to his contract that expires at the end of the season.

Fans reportedly raised 1,000 pounds ($1,300) to create the banner.

“They have to bring me the bill to pay for the banner,” Guardiola said on Friday. “I don’t want them to spend money for that reason but, what can I say? Thank you so much.

READ: Man United owner Ratcliffe declines to show support for Ten Hag

“I fell in love from the first day I was here.” Guardiola, who has been at City since 2016, has not indicated if he will sign a new deal but he reiterated his love for the club.

“I am part of this club, it’s deep inside of my bones,” he told a news conference. “I love this club and it will always be that way. It cannot be different for the way they treat me. Since day one, they gave me a lot.

“I’ve said in the beginning of the press conferences, I am not going to talk about this subject,” Guardiola said of his future. “When it is going to happen, it is going to happen.”

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Pep Guardiola

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 5 Live Score: Mumbai 166/6, leads by 287 runs; Sarfaraz, Kotian look to extend advantage vs Rest of India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Guardiola says he will pay for banner appealing for him to stay at Man City
    Santadeep Dey 11166
  3. Ligue 1 roundup: Marseille misses chance to go top after draw with bottom club Angers
    AP
  4. Serie A roundup: Napoli extends Serie A lead, Verona beats Venezia with late own goal
    AP
  5. Suarez slams Bielsa’s coaching style for dividing Uruguay team
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Guardiola says he will pay for banner appealing for him to stay at Man City
    Santadeep Dey 11166
  2. Ligue 1 roundup: Marseille misses chance to go top after draw with bottom club Angers
    AP
  3. Suarez slams Bielsa’s coaching style for dividing Uruguay team
    Reuters
  4. Serie A roundup: Napoli extends Serie A lead, Verona beats Venezia with late own goal
    AP
  5. Paul Pogba’s four-year doping ban reduced to 18 months by CAS- reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 5 Live Score: Mumbai 166/6, leads by 287 runs; Sarfaraz, Kotian look to extend advantage vs Rest of India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Guardiola says he will pay for banner appealing for him to stay at Man City
    Santadeep Dey 11166
  3. Ligue 1 roundup: Marseille misses chance to go top after draw with bottom club Angers
    AP
  4. Serie A roundup: Napoli extends Serie A lead, Verona beats Venezia with late own goal
    AP
  5. Suarez slams Bielsa’s coaching style for dividing Uruguay team
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment