  • Rest of India 482/6 vs Mumbai - 2016 (T:480)
  • Rest of India 424/5 vs Delhi - 1982 (T:421)
  • Rest of India 379/4 vs Gujarat - 2017 (T:379)
  • Tamil Nadu 345/7 vs Rest of India - 1988 (T:340)
  • Rest of India 340/7 vs Mumbai - 2003 (T:340)