Mumbai was 153 for six in its second innings against Rest of India at stumps day four of the Irani Cup 2024/25 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Ranji Trophy winner had a first innings lead of 121 runs after it posted a total of 537 in the first innings before bundling out Rest of India for 416.

However, a flurry of wickets in the final session on the day left the door open for Rest of India to make an attempt at chasing down the fourth-innings total on the final day. Mumbai’s lead stood at 274 runs at the end of the day.

Rest of India will take inspiration from the previous totals chased in the tournament and will back itself to win the contest.

The record for the highest successful run chase in the tournament belongs to Rest of India which shot down a massive 480 runs against Mumbai in 2016. The next best is 421 runs, managed by Delhi against Rest of India way back in 1982.

HIGHEST SUCCESSFUL RUN CHASES IN IRANI CUP