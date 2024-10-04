Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Live Score: ROI 352/4 vs MUM, trails by 185 runs; Jurel, Easwaran builds partnership

- October 04, 2024 10:334ROI 351/4 in 88 overs
Jurel gets an edge that goes to the slip. Umpires take a look at it but the ball had dropped down before Rahane could get to it. A maiden for Mulani.
Avasthi with the ball. FOUR! Jurel drives it straight down to the ropes. No ball! Has to bowl the last one again. FOUR! Makes no mistake with another straight drive that rolls to the fence.
- October 04, 2024 10:224ROI 339/4 in 86 overs
Mulani is back. FOUR! Easwaran gets a quicker ball, cuts it down to thirdman fence. FOUR! Half volleys it to extra cover fence. ROI now trails by less that 200 runs.
Only one run off Avasthi’s over.
- October 04, 2024 10:1250ROI 330/4 in 84 overs
Jurel brings up his fifty with a FOUR! Goes over the keeper to the ropes. A few singles makes it seven runs coming from Avasthi’s over.
Jurel takes a quick single. Shadrul getting the ball to swing. Easwaran gets an edge to deep backward square leg for a single. FOUR! Cuts it between slips and gully to the fence.
- October 04, 2024 09:564ROI 317/4 in 82 overs
Second new ball now in use. Shardul gets a bit of movement on it. Jurel gets to the 40-mark with a single to the leg side. FOUR! Easwaran with a cover drive that goes to the fence. Five this over.
Two slips and gully in. Avasthi gets his hand on the new ball. Just a single this over. FOUR! Jurel places it perfectly between square leg and fine leg. Five off the over.
- October 04, 2024 09:48ROI 306/4 in 80 overs
Shardul is fit enough to bowl! Replaces Avasthi. Just one run off Shardul’s first over.
Mulani starts with a ball that goes dangerously close to the off-stump. Two singles off the last two balls.
- October 04, 2024 09:43ROI 303/4 in 78 overs
Five runs off Avasthi’s over. Brings up the 300 for Rest of India.
Mulani has two slips in place. Easwaran sweeps it to deep square leg for a single. Jurel drives it to mid-off for a run. Three from the over.
- October 04, 2024 09:334ROI 295/4 in 76 overs
Avasthi to begin. Easwaran flicks it to fine leg, takes a single off the third. FOUR! Jurel hammers it to thirdman fence. Five runs off the over.
Shams Mulani in this over. Easwaran drives it down to long off for a single. Just one run off the over.
- October 04, 2024 09:29The players are on the park
The Mumbai team in a huddle before the start of day’s play.
Abhimanyu Easwaran will continue on 151 while Dhruv Jurel on 30.
- October 04, 2024 09:07A first-innings lead crucial
The team that gets the advantage in the first innings will take the trophy. This makes the current partnership between Abhimnayu Easwaran and Dhruv Jurel pivotal which could seal the fate of the match.
Rest of India still 248 runs behind. Mumbai searching for six wickets.
- October 04, 2024 08:54In conversation with Sarfaraz Khan
- October 04, 2024 08:48Another reminder to the selectors from Abhimanyu Easwaran
- October 04, 2024 08:40Lineups
Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ishan Kishan, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal.
Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shams Mulani, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (WK), Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan.
- October 04, 2024 08:39LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India?
The live streaming of Duleep Trophy 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.
