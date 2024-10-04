MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Live Score: ROI 352/4 vs MUM, trails by 185 runs; Jurel, Easwaran builds partnership

Irani Cup 2024-25 Live Score: Check the scores and updates from day 4 of the Mumbai vs Rest of India match being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Updated : Oct 04, 2024 10:45 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from Day 4 of the Mumbai vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2024-25 match being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

  • October 04, 2024 10:33
    4
    ROI 351/4 in 88 overs

    Jurel gets an edge that goes to the slip. Umpires take a look at it but the ball had dropped down before Rahane could get to it. A maiden for Mulani. 

    Avasthi with the ball. FOUR! Jurel drives it straight down to the ropes. No ball! Has to bowl the last one again. FOUR! Makes no mistake with another straight drive that rolls to the fence.

  • October 04, 2024 10:22
    4
    ROI 339/4 in 86 overs

    Mulani is back. FOUR! Easwaran gets a quicker ball, cuts it down to thirdman fence. FOUR! Half volleys it to extra cover fence. ROI now trails by less that 200 runs. 

    Only one run off Avasthi’s over. 

  • October 04, 2024 10:12
    50
    ROI 330/4 in 84 overs

    Jurel brings up his fifty with a FOUR! Goes over the keeper to the ropes. A few singles makes it seven runs coming from Avasthi’s over. 

    Jurel takes a quick single. Shadrul getting the ball to swing. Easwaran gets an edge to deep backward square leg for a single. FOUR! Cuts it between slips and gully to the fence. 

  • October 04, 2024 09:56
    4
    ROI 317/4 in 82 overs

    Second new ball now in use. Shardul gets a bit of movement on it. Jurel gets to the 40-mark with a single to the leg side. FOUR! Easwaran with a cover drive that goes to the fence. Five this over. 

    Two slips and gully in. Avasthi gets his hand on the new ball. Just a single this over. FOUR! Jurel places it perfectly between square leg and fine leg. Five off the over. 

  • October 04, 2024 09:50
    ICYMI: Shardul Thakur did not bowl on Day 3

    Irani Cup: Shardul Thakur hospitalised due to viral infection, to not take field on day three

    The all-rounder batted with a mild fever on Wednesday and had to be hospitalised soon after stumps. He was discharged on Thursday morning.

  • October 04, 2024 09:48
    ROI 306/4 in 80 overs

    Shardul is fit enough to bowl! Replaces Avasthi. Just one run off Shardul’s first over. 

    Mulani starts with a ball that goes dangerously close to the off-stump. Two singles off the last two balls. 

  • October 04, 2024 09:43
    ROI 303/4 in 78 overs

    Five runs off Avasthi’s over. Brings up the 300 for Rest of India. 

    Mulani has two slips in place. Easwaran sweeps it to deep square leg for a single. Jurel drives it to mid-off for a run. Three from the over. 

  • October 04, 2024 09:33
    4
    ROI 295/4 in 76 overs

    Avasthi to begin. Easwaran flicks it to fine leg, takes a single off the third. FOUR! Jurel hammers it to thirdman fence. Five runs off the over. 

    Shams Mulani in this over. Easwaran drives it down to long off for a single. Just one run off the over.

  • October 04, 2024 09:29
    The players are on the park

    The Mumbai team in a huddle before the start of day’s play. 

    Abhimanyu Easwaran will continue on 151 while Dhruv Jurel on 30.

  • October 04, 2024 09:07
    A first-innings lead crucial

    The team that gets the advantage in the first innings will take the trophy. This makes the current partnership between Abhimnayu Easwaran and Dhruv Jurel pivotal which could seal the fate of the match. 

    Rest of India still 248 runs behind. Mumbai searching for six wickets.

  • October 04, 2024 08:54
    In conversation with Sarfaraz Khan

    A century for me, another for brother Musheer: Sarfaraz Khan cherishes Irani Cup double ton after ‘emotional week’

    More than his individual milestone, Sarfaraz was happy for having helped Mumbai put on a sizeable total in its quest to win its maiden Irani title of the century.

  • October 04, 2024 08:48
    Another reminder to the selectors from Abhimanyu Easwaran

    Irani Cup 2024-25: Abhimanyu Easwaran, back after injury, leaves a mark with an unbeaten 151 against Mumbai

    Abhimanyu – having been a part of the India Test squad twice – along with Rest of India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is in contention to be India’s reserve opener for the tour to Australia.

  • October 04, 2024 08:41
    Report - Day 4

    Irani Cup 2024-25: Abhimanyu Easwaran’s ton keeps Rest of India hopeful against Mumbai on Day 3

    Abhimanyu’s third hundred in as many matches kept Rest of India in the hunt for overhauling a mammoth total of 538 set by Mumbai in the prestigious Irani Cup tie.

  • October 04, 2024 08:40
    Lineups

    Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ishan Kishan, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal.

    Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shams Mulani, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (WK), Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan.

  • October 04, 2024 08:39
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India?

    The live streaming of Duleep Trophy 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website. 

Related Topics

Irani Cup /

Mumbai /

Rest of India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Live Score: ROI 352/4 vs MUM, trails by 185 runs; Jurel, Easwaran builds partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Augusta chairman confident Masters will go on as club focuses on recovery from Hurricane Helene
    AP
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to honour loved ones with customised playing shirt
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA: LeBron James, Anthony Davis to feature in Lakers’ first pre-season games in Palm Springs
    AP
  5. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19: How Australia and its never-say-die attitude breathed life into Chennai Youth Test
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Live Score: ROI 352/4 vs MUM, trails by 185 runs; Jurel, Easwaran builds partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25: Abhimanyu Easwaran, back after injury, leaves a mark with an unbeaten 151 against Mumbai
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. A century for me, another for brother Musheer: Sarfaraz Khan cherishes Irani Cup double ton after ‘emotional week’
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25: Abhimanyu Easwaran’s ton keeps Rest of India hopeful against Mumbai on Day 3
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Irani Cup 2024-25: Abhimanyu Easwaran hits hundred for Rest of India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Live Score: ROI 352/4 vs MUM, trails by 185 runs; Jurel, Easwaran builds partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Augusta chairman confident Masters will go on as club focuses on recovery from Hurricane Helene
    AP
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to honour loved ones with customised playing shirt
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA: LeBron James, Anthony Davis to feature in Lakers’ first pre-season games in Palm Springs
    AP
  5. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19: How Australia and its never-say-die attitude breathed life into Chennai Youth Test
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment