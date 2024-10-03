MagazineBuy Print

Irani Cup: Shardul Thakur discharged after being hospitalised due to viral infection, to not take field on day three

The all-rounder batted with a mild fever on Wednesday but his condition worsened and had to be hospitalised soon after stumps. He was discharged on Thursday morning.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 10:45 IST , LUCKNOW - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Shardul Thakur bowls during the second day of the first Test between India and South Africa in Centurion.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Shardul Thakur bowls during the second day of the first Test between India and South Africa in Centurion. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Shardul Thakur bowls during the second day of the first Test between India and South Africa in Centurion. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shardul Thakur is unlikely to take the field for Rest of India’s first innings in the ongoing Irani Cup match here after being hospitalised on Wednesday due to a viral infection.

Mumbai team manager Bhushan Patil told Sportstar that Thakur was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning, roughly around the time Rest of India started its innings on the third day of the game.

Thakur, running a mild fever, was saved for the No. 10 batting slot on Wednesday but had to walk out to the middle and join Sarfaraz Khan after Mohit Avasthi could not hold fort till the end of day’s play. Thakur scored 36 runs off 59 deliveries and helped Sarfaraz cross a historic double hundred.

During the innings, in hot and humid conditions, Thakur’s condition worsened and he had to be hospitalised soon after stumps.

Sportstar understands that his blood samples revealed no major ailment and Thakur may join the team in the dressing room towards the end of the third day’s play.

Irani Cup /

Rest of India /

Mumbai /

Sarfaraz Khan /

Shardul Thakur

