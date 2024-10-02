Delhi Ranji squad: Rookie openers Dhruv, Sanat, pacer Money receive maiden call-up

Rookie openers Sanat Sangwan and Dhruv Kaushik were named in the 18-member Delhi squad, to be led by Himmat Singh, for the first two Ranji Trophy matches.

The much-talked about express pacer Money Grewal has also been inducted in the squad while Simarjeet Singh’s fitness before the start of the season is once again a concern.

Money, who has been called for trials by multiple IPL teams, bowls consistently at 140 clicks and took 22 wickets in four Col CK Nayudu U-23 games for Delhi last season.

In the event that Simarjeet is deemed unfit, Divij Mehra will accompany the team in his place.

The DDCA has issued a directive that “any player who becomes unfit will not travel with the team or remain with them until receiving a fitness clearance from the Physio.” It is learnt that one particular player, a star at the junior level, who has currently lost his way, had skipped the mandatory fitness tests.

Khsitiz Sharma, who scored 131 runs in four Ranji Trophy games last season, has once again been included in the squad.

It is understood that Delhi team, which struggled due to lack of quality openers last season, decided to go with two greenhorns because of their good performance in the two trial games held after 84 names were announced in the probables list.

Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh, who is believed to have been empowered to call the shots, had a major say in the team selection.

Among the known names to feature in the 18 players are skipper Himmat, former India U19 skipper Yash Dhull, IPL specialist Ayush Badoni, RCB keeper Anuj Rawat, dogged southpaw Jonty Sidhu and out-of-favour India international Navdeep Saini, who happens to be the senior-most player in the set-up.

The squad for the first two matches: Himmat Singh (captain), Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (wk), Sanat Sangwan, Dhruv Kaushik, Yash Dhull, Jonty Sidhu, Mayank Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma, Pranav Rajuvanshi (wk), Sumit Mathur, Navdeep Saini, Himanshu Chauhan, Simarjeet Singh*/Divij Mehra, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Money Grewal, Shivank Vashisth.