MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Delhi Ranji squad: Rookie openers Dhruv, Sanat, pacer Money receive maiden call-up

The much-talked about express pacer Money Grewal has also been inducted in the squad while Simarjeet Singh’s fitness before the start of the season is once again a concern.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 23:16 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo: Delhi captain Himmat Singh during the last Ranji Trophy season.
File Photo: Delhi captain Himmat Singh during the last Ranji Trophy season. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

File Photo: Delhi captain Himmat Singh during the last Ranji Trophy season. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Rookie openers Sanat Sangwan and Dhruv Kaushik were named in the 18-member Delhi squad, to be led by Himmat Singh, for the first two Ranji Trophy matches.

The much-talked about express pacer Money Grewal has also been inducted in the squad while Simarjeet Singh’s fitness before the start of the season is once again a concern.

Money, who has been called for trials by multiple IPL teams, bowls consistently at 140 clicks and took 22 wickets in four Col CK Nayudu U-23 games for Delhi last season.

In the event that Simarjeet is deemed unfit, Divij Mehra will accompany the team in his place.

The DDCA has issued a directive that “any player who becomes unfit will not travel with the team or remain with them until receiving a fitness clearance from the Physio.” It is learnt that one particular player, a star at the junior level, who has currently lost his way, had skipped the mandatory fitness tests.

Khsitiz Sharma, who scored 131 runs in four Ranji Trophy games last season, has once again been included in the squad.

It is understood that Delhi team, which struggled due to lack of quality openers last season, decided to go with two greenhorns because of their good performance in the two trial games held after 84 names were announced in the probables list.

ALSO READ | Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Captains call for growth of cricket ecosystem

Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh, who is believed to have been empowered to call the shots, had a major say in the team selection.

Among the known names to feature in the 18 players are skipper Himmat, former India U19 skipper Yash Dhull, IPL specialist Ayush Badoni, RCB keeper Anuj Rawat, dogged southpaw Jonty Sidhu and out-of-favour India international Navdeep Saini, who happens to be the senior-most player in the set-up.

The squad for the first two matches: Himmat Singh (captain), Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (wk), Sanat Sangwan, Dhruv Kaushik, Yash Dhull, Jonty Sidhu, Mayank Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma, Pranav Rajuvanshi (wk), Sumit Mathur, Navdeep Saini, Himanshu Chauhan, Simarjeet Singh*/Divij Mehra, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Money Grewal, Shivank Vashisth.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Delhi /

Himmat Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Captains highlight need for balance between international and franchise cricket for women
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. LIVE Lille vs Real Madrid score, LOSC v RMA, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Preview, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi Ranji squad: Rookie openers Dhruv, Sanat, pacer Money receive maiden call-up
    PTI
  4. Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch AVL v BAY; Lineups out; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch AVL v BAY; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Delhi Ranji squad: Rookie openers Dhruv, Sanat, pacer Money receive maiden call-up
    PTI
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 2: Sarfaraz stands tall for Mumbai against Rest of India
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Sarfaraz Khan becomes fourth-youngest player to score double century in Irani Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sarfaraz Khan scores hundred for Mumbai, gets second century of Irani Cup career
    Team Sportstar
  5. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 2 HIGHLIGHTS: MUM 536/9 vs ROI; Sarfaraz scores double century ensures Mumbai bats through the day
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Captains highlight need for balance between international and franchise cricket for women
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. LIVE Lille vs Real Madrid score, LOSC v RMA, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Preview, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi Ranji squad: Rookie openers Dhruv, Sanat, pacer Money receive maiden call-up
    PTI
  4. Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch AVL v BAY; Lineups out; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch AVL v BAY; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment