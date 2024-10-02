LIVE Lille vs Real Madrid score, LOSC 0-0 RMA, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: First-half updates

- October 03, 2024 00:418’
Lille has more of the possession at the moment but hasn’t had a lot of touched in Madrid’s half so far and will be hoping to do better in the midfield battle.
- October 03, 2024 00:37Kick-off!
Real Madrid faces Lille, but its old foe Mbappe is left on the bench because of a recent injury and despute his quick progress, is likely to be seen only in the second-half!
- October 03, 2024 00:02Lille’s setup for the night!
- October 03, 2024 00:00Real Madrid starting 11!
- October 02, 2024 23:17Predicted lineups!
Lille: Gudmundsson, Diakite, Ribeiro, Santos; Andre, Andre Gomes, Angel Gomes; Zhegrova, David, Sahraoui.
Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Mendy, Militao; Modric, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo.
- October 02, 2024 23:03Preview:
Real Madrid will be travelling to France to face in its second match of the UEFA Champions League against Lille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy stadium.
Real Madrid will make a late call on whether Frenchman Kylian Mbappe is ready to return to the side after the forward recovered from a muscle injury, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old France captain, who joined the Spanish side from Ligue 1 champion Paris St Germain on a free transfer in June, picked up the problem during Madrid’s 3-2 home win over Deportivo Alaves in La Liga last week.
He has since missed one game — a 1-1 La Liga draw at Madrid’s bitter rival Atletico Madrid on Sunday.
“Mbappe has recovered very well, very quickly,” Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s game at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
“He trained yesterday, and today, he will do the full training session with us. Then we’ll make the decision together because the last thing we want to do is take risks.
Madrid won its first match against Stuttgart whereas Lille surprisingly lost to Sporting CP.
