Live

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: AVL 0-0 BAY; Match kicks off; Harry Kane starts for Bayern

AVL vs BAY LIVE score: Catch the updates from the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match being played at Villa Park.

Updated : Oct 03, 2024 00:32 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Harry Kane remains a doubt for Bayern's Champions League clash at Aston Villa after picking up an injury against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.
Harry Kane remains a doubt for Bayern’s Champions League clash at Aston Villa after picking up an injury against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Harry Kane remains a doubt for Bayern’s Champions League clash at Aston Villa after picking up an injury against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match being played at Villa Park.

LINEUPS

Aston Villa: Martinez(gk), Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Philogene-Bidace, Onana, Tielemans, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins

Bayern Munich: Neuer(gk), Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Gnabry, Coman, Kane

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Unai Emery has warned Aston Villa that fatigue will be no excuse as his side aims to emulate the most memorable night in the club’s history against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Emery’s team will face Bayern at Villa Park in Birmingham in a repeat of its shock 1982 European Cup final victory over the German giant in Rotterdam.

While Bayern played out a draw against Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, Villa was not in action until 24 hours later.

Emery’s men were held to a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Ipswich, with Liam Delap’s second-half equaliser denying them a chance to move second in the Premier League.

Emery had banned all talk of the Bayern game in a bid to keep his players focused on their trip to Portman Road.

Whether that was entirely successful is another matter as promoted Ipswich caused Villa problems with its tenacious performance.

READ FULL PREVIEW | UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa targets repeat of 1982 heroics against Bayern

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Aston Villa: Martinez(gk), Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Onana, Tielemans, Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins

Bayern Munich: Neuer(gk), Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Musiala, Gnabry, Kane

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick off?

The Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, on Thursday, October 3rd at the Villa Park Stadium.

Where to watch the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

The match will be telecast on the  Sony Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on the  SonyLiv app and website.

Related Topics

Aston Villa /

Bayern Munich /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

