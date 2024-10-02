Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: AVL 0-0 BAY; Match kicks off; Harry Kane starts for Bayern

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match being played at Villa Park.

LINEUPS

Aston Villa: Martinez(gk), Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Philogene-Bidace, Onana, Tielemans, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins

Bayern Munich: Neuer(gk), Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Gnabry, Coman, Kane

PREVIEW

Unai Emery has warned Aston Villa that fatigue will be no excuse as his side aims to emulate the most memorable night in the club’s history against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Emery’s team will face Bayern at Villa Park in Birmingham in a repeat of its shock 1982 European Cup final victory over the German giant in Rotterdam.

While Bayern played out a draw against Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, Villa was not in action until 24 hours later.

Emery’s men were held to a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Ipswich, with Liam Delap’s second-half equaliser denying them a chance to move second in the Premier League.

Emery had banned all talk of the Bayern game in a bid to keep his players focused on their trip to Portman Road.

Whether that was entirely successful is another matter as promoted Ipswich caused Villa problems with its tenacious performance.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Aston Villa: Martinez(gk), Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Onana, Tielemans, Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins

Bayern Munich: Neuer(gk), Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Musiala, Gnabry, Kane

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick off?

The Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, on Thursday, October 3rd at the Villa Park Stadium.

Where to watch the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.