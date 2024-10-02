Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch AVL v BAY; Preview; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW

Unai Emery has warned Aston Villa that fatigue will be no excuse as his side aims to emulate the most memorable night in the club’s history against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Emery’s team will face Bayern at Villa Park in Birmingham in a repeat of its shock 1982 European Cup final victory over the German giant in Rotterdam.

While Bayern played out a draw against Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, Villa was not in action until 24 hours later.

Emery’s men were held to a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Ipswich, with Liam Delap’s second-half equaliser denying them a chance to move second in the Premier League.

Emery had banned all talk of the Bayern game in a bid to keep his players focused on their trip to Portman Road.

Whether that was entirely successful is another matter as promoted Ipswich caused Villa problems with its tenacious performance.

READ FULL PREVIEW | UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa targets repeat of 1982 heroics against Bayern

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Aston Villa: Martinez(gk), Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Onana, Tielemans, Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins

Bayern Munich: Neuer(gk), Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Musiala, Gnabry, Kane

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO