Lille vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info: Champions League - Preview; Predicted XI; When, where to watch

PREVIEW

Real Madrid will be travelling to France to face in its second match of the UEFA Champions League against Lille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy stadium.

Real Madrid will make a late call on whether Frenchman Kylian Mbappe is ready to return to the side after the forward recovered from a muscle injury, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old France captain, who joined the Spanish side from Ligue 1 champion Paris St Germain on a free transfer in June, picked up the problem during Madrid’s 3-2 home win over Deportivo Alaves in La Liga last week.

He has since missed one game — a 1-1 La Liga draw at Madrid’s bitter rival Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

“Mbappe has recovered very well, very quickly,” Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s game at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

“He trained yesterday, and today, he will do the full training session with us. Then we’ll make the decision together because the last thing we want to do is take risks.

Madrid won its first match against Stuttgart whereas Lille surprisingly lost to Sporting CP.

Predicted XI

Lille: Gudmundsson, Diakite, Ribeiro, Santos; Andre, Andre Gomes, Angel Gomes; Zhegrova, David, Sahraoui.

Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Mendy, Militao; Modric, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo.