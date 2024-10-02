MagazineBuy Print

Newcastle wins rearranged match in English League Cup to set up 4th-round meeting with Chelsea

Fabian Schar’s coolly taken penalty in first-half stoppage time earned Newcastle a victory that was significantly more comfortable than the scoreline suggested.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 10:21 IST , Newcastle - 1 MIN READ

AP
Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar celebrates scoring its first goal with teammate William Osula.
Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar celebrates scoring its first goal with teammate William Osula. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar celebrates scoring its first goal with teammate William Osula. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Newcastle United sets up a fourth-round match against Chelsea in the English League Cup by beating fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon 1-0.

Fabian Schar’s coolly taken penalty in first-half stoppage time earned Newcastle a victory that was significantly more comfortable than the scoreline suggested.

The game was played a week after the third-round fixture was scheduled to take place. It had to be rearranged — and played at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park — after flooding caused severe damage to the pitch at Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium.

A crowd of 51,739 watched the rearranged game.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe made eight changes to the team which started Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League.

READ | Haaland on target again in Man City’s 4-0 rout against Slovan Bratislava

Schar was one of those retained and tucked away the spot kick after Wimbledon defender Joe Pigott was adjudged to have fouled Miguel Almiron in the area. 

