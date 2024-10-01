MagazineBuy Print

Bruno Fernandes red card overturned, Man United captain to be available for next three games

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will be available for their next three games after his red card against Tottenham Hotspur was overturned by the English FA on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 22:38 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is shown a red card by referee Chris Kavanagh.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is shown a red card by referee Chris Kavanagh.
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is shown a red card by referee Chris Kavanagh. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will be available for its next three games after his red card against Tottenham Hotspur was overturned by the English Football Association, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

“The midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 29 September. Fernandes was set to miss our league fixtures against Aston Villa, Brentford and West Ham but will now be available for selection following the successful appeal,” the club said in an official statement.

Fernandes was penalised with a straight red card by referee Chris Kavanagh in the 42nd minute when his left boot, after a slip, caught James Maddison’s leg. The 30-year-old initially argued with Kavanaugh but eventually made his way off the field, with United reeling a 0-2 against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United, reacts as he leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Old Trafford.
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United, reacts as he leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Old Trafford.
lightbox-info

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United, reacts as he leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It was the first red card for the Portugal international in United colours after 241 appearances with the Premier League side.

As a result, Man United started the second half outnumbered and conceded a third goal in two minutes, finally losing the contest 0-3 at Old Trafford. The result left United 13th in the league standings, with manager Erik Ten Hag under pressure to deliver sooner than later.

RELATED: Manchester United’s under-fire manager Ten Hag says still on same page with owners

United plays FC Porto next, in the UEFA Europa League on October 4 before facing Aston Villa two days later, followed by a match at home against Brentford on October 19.

If the suspension was in place, Fernandes would have missed all the three games -- a decision that was overturned by the FA. The midfielder has 79 goals and 70 assists for United since his move to the club in 2020, and has won the FA Cup and the League Cup with the Red Devils so far.

Related Topics

Bruno Fernandes /

Manchester United /

Tottenham Hotspur

