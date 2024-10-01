Arsenal vs PSG LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: ARS 2-0 PSG; Saka doubles the lead from set piece

- October 02, 2024 01:1745+1’ ARS 2-0 PSG | HALF TIME
Zaire-Emery tries to find Mendes in the box with a through ball. However, the pass is heavy and it goes out for a goal kick.
And that is the last action of the half as the referee blows the whistle for half time.
- October 02, 2024 01:1645’ ARS 2-0 PSG
PSG has possession but cannot seem to find a way to breach the arsenal defence. Doue takes a shot which is easily gathered by Raya.
One minute of added time to play.
- October 02, 2024 01:1342’ ARS 2-0 PSG
Clumsy challenge from Lee on Saka as Arsenal has yet freekick in the opposition half.
- October 02, 2024 01:1341’ ARS 2-0 PSG
Zaire Emery gets the ball on the right side of the box but there is no one inside the box. He goes for a shot and the ball deflects off Rice before it is gathered easily by Raya.
- October 02, 2024 01:1038’ ARS 2-0 PSG
And it was nearly three. Arsenal is in full flow now as Saka gets the ball on the right and plays a ball into the six yard area for Trossard. The Belgian flicks the ball towards goal but Donnarumma makes a save and the ball is cleared away.
- October 02, 2024 01:0635’ GOAALL!! | ARS 2-0 PSG
Another set-piece goal!! Costly freekick to concede for PSG as Saka stands over the ball. He goes for the near post and Martinelli, Partey and Gabriel cleverly leave the ball as it goes past Donnarumma.
- October 02, 2024 01:0534’ ARS 1-0 PSG
Saka gets the ball on the right and tries to get past Mendes but the defender does well to keep him at bay. However, he concedes a foul after bringing down Saka near the touchline.
- October 02, 2024 01:0231’ ARS 1-0 PSG
Doue plays a ball through into the right of the box for Hakimi. He uses his pace to get past Calafiori and take a shot from a tight angle. Raya makes a decent save and concedes a corner.
- October 02, 2024 00:5928’ ARS 1-0 PSG
Lovely one-touch move from Mendes and Barcola on the right to set the former up outside the box. He goes for an out-swinging shot which clips the right post and goes out for a goal kick.
- October 02, 2024 00:5725’ ARS 1-0 PSG
Mendes plays a lovely through ball to Barcola on the left. He takes on his stride and gets into the box. He tries to dribble it past Timber but the right back does well to stick his foot out and win the ball.
- October 02, 2024 00:5523’ ARS 1-0 PSG
PSG is desperately looking for a response as Arsenal enjoys possession of the ball. Gabriel is under pressure from the opposition players and gives away the ball.
- October 02, 2024 00:5020’ GOOAALL!! | ARS 1-0 PSG
Havertz scores!! Trossard does well to dribble the ball from the middle of the pitch to the penalty box. He cuts to his right, looks up and plays a ball over the top to Kai Havertz who had made a brilliant run.
He leaps the highest and heads the ball away from Donnarumma into the back of the net.
- October 02, 2024 00:4715’ ARS 0-0 PSG
PSG is maintaining possession of the ball and Arsenal is frantically trying to win the ball. The ball falls to Mendes and Saka comes charging in to concede and foul.
- October 02, 2024 00:4412’ ARS 0-0 PSG
PSG is looking to breach the Arsenal block and the ball falls to Doue in the middle. He goes for an ambitious shot from way out which goes wide of the right post.
- October 02, 2024 00:409’ ARS 0-0 PSG
Good run from Martinelli down the left. He plays it to Calafiori in the middle who lays it off to Saka. He cuts into his left and takes a shot which whizzes away from the top left corner.
- October 02, 2024 00:376’ ARS 0-0 PSG
Saka gives away the ball in a dangerous position and Mendes wins the ball off him. The ball falls to Vitinha but Trossard gets in the way before he can take a shot.
- October 02, 2024 00:354’ ARS 0-0 PSG
Both players seem fine as play resumes.
- October 02, 2024 00:343’ ARS 0-0 PSG
David Raya plays a brilliant pass from near his own box to find Martinelli who made a good run. Donnarumma comes off his line and gathers the ball before clattering into Martinelli.
Play is stopped as both players receive medical attention.
- October 02, 2024 00:332’ ARS 0-0 PSG
A lively start to the match as the Arsenal midfield does well to wrestle the ball from the PSG players to start an attack. Saka plays a ball through for Havertz inside the box. However, the flag goes up for offside.
- October 02, 2024 00:31KICK OFF!!
PSG kicks off the match shooting from right to left.
- October 02, 2024 00:27Match starts soon!!
The players are making their way into the Emirates Stadium. Bukayo Saka leads Arsenal while Marquinhos leads the visitor.
- October 02, 2024 00:19Slavko Vincic will take charge of today’s match
- October 02, 2024 00:04What happened the last time Arsenal faced PSG?
The last time Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain faced off against each other was during the group stage of the UCL 2016-17 edition.
The teams played out a 2-2 draw where Marco Veratti and Alex Iwobi scored own goals.
Edinson Cavani scored the opener in the 18th minute for PSG and Olivier Giroud levelled it up from the spot in the first minute of the first-half stoppage time.
- October 01, 2024 23:50Why is Dembele not playing for PSG today?
- October 01, 2024 23:41Since 2021, Arsenal has been the most successful attacking set-piece team in the Premier League with 45 goals.
- October 01, 2024 23:31HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 2
Arsenal: 0
PSG: 0
Draws: 2
- October 01, 2024 23:20PSG starting XI
Donnarumma(gk), Hakimi, Maquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves, Doue, Kang-in Lee, Barcola
- October 01, 2024 23:19Arsenal starting XI
Raya(gk), Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Havertz, Partey, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
- October 01, 2024 23:18LINEUPS OUT!!
- October 01, 2024 23:13PREDICTED LINEUPS
Arsenal: Raya(gk) Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Trossard, Partey, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma(gk) Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Ruiz, Neves, Zaire-Emery, Lee, Kolo Muani, Barcola
- October 01, 2024 23:10PREVIEW
Arsenal will deploy a potent weapon when it bids to exploit Paris Saint Germain’s set-piece vulnerability in Tuesday’s Champions League showdown.
Mikel Arteta’s side has emerged as Europe’s preeminent force at corners and free-kicks thanks to its set-piece guru Nicolas Jover.
Having worked with Arteta on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City coaching staff, Jover was persuaded to follow his friend to Arsenal in 2021.
Jover’s clever schemes have been the unheralded secret of Arsenal’s success -- until this season when its exquisite execution finally became obvious to overwhelmed opponents.
The Gunners have scored 44 goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties) since Jover’s arrival, including 25 in the Premier League since last season.
- October 01, 2024 23:09LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 2 at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
The match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Tim Southee steps down as New Zealand Test captain ahead of India series
- Arsenal vs PSG LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: ARS 2-0 PSG; Saka doubles the lead from set piece
- Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain, says: ‘It’s time for me to step down’
- LIVE Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City score, SLB v MCI, Champions League 2024-25: First-half updates
- Barcelona vs Young Boys LIVE streaming info, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Starting lineups in
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE