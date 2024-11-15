Venezuela vs Brazil LIVE score, VEN 0-0 BRA, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Raphinha misses scoring chance, match updates

- November 15, 2024 02:419’ VEN 0-0 BRA
Chance - Vinicius Jr snatches the ball off Aramburu and races inside the Venezuela box. Romo comes off his line to narrow the angle but Vincius keeps the ball by taking it around the Venezuelan keeper. With the angle not favouring a shot, he squares the ball to Raphinha who was in a better position to shoot but the Barcelona forward’s first-time shot sails above the crossbar.
- November 15, 2024 02:365’ VEN 0-0 BRA
Guimaraes attempts a first-time pass to Gerson, attempting to split open the Venezuelan defence but puts too much on his pass, sending the ball out of play for a goalkick.
- November 15, 2024 02:343’ VEN 0-0 BRA
Vinicius Jr races away with the ball, thinking of starting a counter-attack but the referee stops the match because he was in an offside position when he received the pass.
- November 15, 2024 02:322’ VEN 0-0 BRA
Venezuela has started the match well, taking the game to Brazil with the early press.
- November 15, 2024 02:30KICK-OFF!
The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier between Venezuela and Brazil is underway at the Monumental Stadium of Maturin.
- November 15, 2024 01:52Brazil starting line-up (4-2-3-1)
Ederson(GK); Abner Vinicius, Gabriel, Marquinhos(C), Vanderson; Guimaraes, Gerson; Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Savio; Jesus
- November 15, 2024 01:51Venezuela starting line-up (4-2-3-1)
Romo (GK); Aramburu, Angel, Ramirez, Navarro; Herrera, Martinez; Bello, Savarino, Murillo; Rondon(C)
- November 15, 2024 01:17Head-to-Head Record!
Played: 13
Brazil wins: 8
Draws: 4
Venezuela win: 1
- November 15, 2024 01:03PREVIEW
Brazil will clash against Venezuela in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match at the Monumental Stadium of Maturin on Thursday.
Pressure on Brazil coach Dorival Júnior was eased in October after two wins in qualifying over Chile and Peru. And Vinícius wasn’t on duty in either of them.
Fans will pay close attention to the winger’s performances against tough defenses at Venezuela and later against Uruguay, as he tries to reproduce for Brazil the same decisive performances for Real Madrid.
Brazil once again will not have Neymar, who picked up a muscular injury earlier this month. There’s no big name as a center forward because Rodrygo is injured, too, and Endrick was not chosen. Vinícius will likely have to link up effectively with Raphinha and Luiz Henrique.
Vinícius will face two teams that are in a degree of turmoil. Venezuela hasn’t won any of its last six qualifiers, and Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa is still under fire from former players for his handling of the team.
Two wins for Brazil won’t secure the team a spot at the next World Cup just yet, but they will give fans and players some reassurance after a turbulent year.
