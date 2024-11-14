 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Footballers struggle with daily online hate, says Germany wing-back Gosens

Gosens said his world collapsed when he missed out on the Euros but having to deal with toxic comments online adds to any pressure to perform every few days.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 20:41 IST , FRANKFURT - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Gosens (right), who studied psychology, was speaking days after the 15th anniversary of the suicide of Germany goalkeeper Robert Enke in 2009, who had been battling depression.
Gosens (right), who studied psychology, was speaking days after the 15th anniversary of the suicide of Germany goalkeeper Robert Enke in 2009, who had been battling depression. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Gosens (right), who studied psychology, was speaking days after the 15th anniversary of the suicide of Germany goalkeeper Robert Enke in 2009, who had been battling depression. | Photo Credit: AP

Professional footballers are having to deal with a daily barrage of online hate that threatens their mental health, Germany international Robin Gosens said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Gosens, who missed this year’s Euros on home soil after struggling for form last season, is back in the Germany squad for their Nations League group matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday and Hungary next week.

But the wingback is well aware of how a players’ mental health can be affected by online hate comments.

“I think it is extremely important to talk about mental illnesses,” Gosens told a press conference.

“They are still linked with too many stigma. Depression or mental illnesses are very serious and we should reach a point where we can talk about them.”

Gosens said his world collapsed when he missed out on the Euros but having to deal with toxic comments online adds to any pressure to perform every few days.

ALSO READ: UEFA Nations League preview: European qualifying draw for 2026 World Cup in North America now in play

“If we talk about mental issues as something normal then it will help people to open up and seek help,” he said. “It is no weakness to open up. It is courageous and we should not be confronted with hate but an embracing society.

“Hate comments are a poison on top of it (mental issues). We all deal with them (comments) daily because unfortunately internet anonymity is misused for terrible comments.”

Gosens, who studied psychology, was speaking days after the 15th anniversary of the suicide of Germany goalkeeper Robert Enke in 2009, who had been battling depression.

“Behind a footballer after a bad performance is a person who has emotions, who can be affected and broken if you wish them death or death to his family. This is the unfiltered truth,” Gosens said.

“As long as we don’t zoom out and see the person behind that football player then we won’t develop. Before saying such crap comments, pardon my language, it is best to think what they could cause to someone.”

Related Topics

Robin Gosens /

Germany /

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions Trophy 2025: No back channel diplomacy with India on tournament, says Pakistan Foreign Office
    PTI
  2. Men’s Hockey Nationals: UP skipper Lalit Upadhyay eyes top prize as he cherishes the challenges of domestic competition
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. Claudio Ranieri comes out of retirement to take charge of struggling Roma
    Reuters
  4. Footballers struggle with daily online hate, says Germany wing-back Gosens
    Reuters
  5. Japan vs Indonesia: Moriyasu expects tough test in AFC qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Footballers struggle with daily online hate, says Germany wing-back Gosens
    Reuters
  2. Claudio Ranieri comes out of retirement to take charge of struggling Roma
    Reuters
  3. Paraguay vs Argentina LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch PAR v ARG; Head-to-head record; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA begins investigation against referee Coote over footage of alleged drug use at Euro 2024
    AP
  5. Israel coach Shimon urges team to focus on football
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions Trophy 2025: No back channel diplomacy with India on tournament, says Pakistan Foreign Office
    PTI
  2. Men’s Hockey Nationals: UP skipper Lalit Upadhyay eyes top prize as he cherishes the challenges of domestic competition
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. Claudio Ranieri comes out of retirement to take charge of struggling Roma
    Reuters
  4. Footballers struggle with daily online hate, says Germany wing-back Gosens
    Reuters
  5. Japan vs Indonesia: Moriyasu expects tough test in AFC qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment