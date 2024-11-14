 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA begins investigation against referee Coote over footage of alleged drug use at Euro 2024

Coote worked as a video review specialist at Euro 2024, where match officials stayed at a hotel near Frankfurt.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 17:40 IST , NYON - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: UEFA has begun an investigation against referee David Coote over alleged drug use.
FILE PHOTO: UEFA has begun an investigation against referee David Coote over alleged drug use. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: UEFA has begun an investigation against referee David Coote over alleged drug use. | Photo Credit: Reuters

UEFA started another investigation into English match official David Coote on Thursday after a video allegedly showed him using cocaine during the European Championship.

“A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to evaluate a potential violation of the UEFA disciplinary regulations by the referee, Mr. David Coote,” UEFA said in a statement.

Coote worked as a video review specialist at Euro 2024, where match officials stayed at a hotel near Frankfurt.

British daily The Sun published a video late Wednesday appearing to show Coote snorting the drug using an American banknote.

Coote was suspended on Monday by the English match referees body after a different cellphone video circulated of him making offensive comments with friends about former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. That body and the English FA started investigations.

UEFA already withdrew Coote from match duty for national team games this week after the first video was published.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

UEFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers, Points table LIVE: Australia second after draw vs Saudi Arabia, Iran tops Group A
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA begins investigation against referee Coote over footage of alleged drug use at Euro 2024
    AP
  3. IND vs MAS: Who are the new call-ups by Manolo Marquez for India’s friendly against Malaysia?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Of refreshing candour and unfettered courage, Witness presents a fiery memoir of Sakshi Malik
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Saudi Arabia holds Australia 0-0 on Renard’s return
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA begins investigation against referee Coote over footage of alleged drug use at Euro 2024
    AP
  2. Israel coach Shimon urges team to focus on football
    Reuters
  3. Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United, Spurs reserve compensation claims if Man City found guilty of financial breaches - report
    AFP
  4. Nations League: Pulling out of England squad ‘wasn’t a possibility,’ says Gordon
    Reuters
  5. Argentina coach Scaloni confident Messi jerseys will be seen in Paraguay’s stands despite shirt ban
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers, Points table LIVE: Australia second after draw vs Saudi Arabia, Iran tops Group A
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA begins investigation against referee Coote over footage of alleged drug use at Euro 2024
    AP
  3. IND vs MAS: Who are the new call-ups by Manolo Marquez for India’s friendly against Malaysia?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Of refreshing candour and unfettered courage, Witness presents a fiery memoir of Sakshi Malik
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Saudi Arabia holds Australia 0-0 on Renard’s return
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment